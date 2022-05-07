Warriors, Jordan Poole deny trying to injure Memphis Grizzlies' star Ja Morant in Game 3

SAN FRANCISCO — Jordan Poole scored 27 points in the Golden State Warriors ' 142-112 win over the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals Saturday night. But Poole and the Warriors faced more questions about a play where the Grizzlies believed he injured star point guard Ja Morant .

Late in the fourth quarter at the Chase Center, Morant was going for a loose ball while being double-teamed by Poole and Andrew Wiggins. The television replay showed Poole and Morant collided knees and then Poole grabbed Morant's knee while attempting to go for a loose ball.

Morant limped off the court and walked to the locker room. Poole didn't remember the play in question but after watching video from a reporter's phone, he shook his head and denied trying to injure Morant.

"It was a basketball play, we doubled him and I hit the ball and I was going for the ball. Obviously you don't want to see anybody get hurt," Poole said. "I'm not even that type of player, I respect everybody. Obviously hopefully he gets better (and) we can see him out there next game. I don't even play like that, that's not my type of game."

More: Memphis Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson ejected in Game 3 after arguing with officials

More: Watch Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant sink 48-foot 3-pointer to beat halftime buzzer vs Warriors

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said he didn't notice the play in question. Draymond Green said he thought Poole and Morant bumped knees and Klay Thompson, who suffered a torn ACL in his left knee in 2019 before an Achilles injury, denied Poole had any malicious intent on the play.

Thompson then referred to Dillon Brooks' flagrant foul in Game 2 - where he hit Payton in the head while he was airborne - to contrast between the Warriors' style of play. Brooks was ejected and suspended for Game 3.

"I don't even think he's strong enough to affect somebody's knee," Thompson said. "We're not out here trying to hurt people or trying to club people in the back of the head on a fastbreak. We play the game the right way and I'm going to have his back."

Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said Poole "yanked" Morant's knee and Morant was still limping to the team bus postgame according to video posted by ESPN. Morant tweeted and later deleted a video of the play and said "broke the code," a reference to Kerr's comments after Brooks' flagrant foul.

Jenkins stopped short of calling the play intentional and ESPN reported that the league will evaluate what happened with Game 4 on Monday (9 p.m., TNT) before making any decision on Poole.

It's the latest sign of emotions running high in the series which the Warriors now lead 2-1. Kyle Anderson of the Grizzlies was ejected Saturday after getting two technical fouls, which continued a streak where every game has seen at least one ejection.

Warriors star guard Stephen Curry tried to cool down the temperature.

"It's unfortunate that that's a conversation right now, no one wants to see anybody get hurt," Curry said. "There's nothing malicious about what Jordan did, no comparison to what Dillon did or Draymond (Green did in Game 1). It's not a joking matter, Ja is hurt but all the rest of it is total BS in terms of the conversation right now."

Want to stay informed on the latest Memphis sports news? A Commercial Appeal subscription gets you unlimited access to the best inside information and updates on local sports, and the ability to tap into sports news from throughout the USA TODAY Network's 109 local sites.

You can reach Evan Barnes on Twitter ( @Evan_B ) or by email at evan.barnes@commercialappeal.com

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Warriors, Jordan Poole deny trying to injure Memphis Grizzlies' star Ja Morant in Game 3