ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Abortion rights debate rages across the country

foxla.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the steps of the United States Supreme...

www.foxla.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Health
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Society
Los Angeles, CA
Government
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Women's Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court

Comments / 0

Community Policy