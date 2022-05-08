ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frank James indicted for Brooklyn subway shooting; faces life in prison

By Finn Hoogensen, Nexstar Media Wire
KARK 4 News
 3 days ago

NEW YORK ( PIX11 ) — Frank James, the man accused of shooting 10 people on a subway train in Brooklyn in April, has been indicted in a federal court.

James allegedly set off smoke bombs and fired a gun 33 times while onboard an N train in Sunset Park the morning of April 12. No one was killed in the attack. James was arrested the following day in Manhattan.

These are New York City’s most affordable neighborhoods: report

James, 62, faces the following charges:

  • Terrorist attack and other violence against a mass transportation system and vehicle carrying passengers and employees
  • Discharging a firearm during a crime of violence

If convicted of the terrorism charge, James faces a maximum sentence of life in prison. If convicted of the gun violence charge, he faces a minimum sentence of ten years and a maximum of life in prison.

A date has not been set for his arraignment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

