Crawfish boil on May 14 supports Pike Road Schools

Music by the Pike Road School Show Choir and Brandon Self, more than 6,500 pounds of crawfish, and Big Al all will be part of the 10th Annual Pike Road Patriot Fund Crawfish Boil on May 14.

The event supports Pike Road Schools (PRS) and will begin at 10 a.m. and conclude at 6 p.m. at Century Church, located at 1001 Marler Road. The gathering is one of the events which not only helps create Pike Road’s unique community atmosphere, but also supports PRS students.

“We have been blessed and humbled to give out around $110,000 to the arts and athletic programs for all three schools,” Boil organizer Richard White said.

Tickets are $75 on the day of the Boil. Discounts for early buyers are available at Admission – Pike Road Patriot Fund.

Planners have worked to fill the air with music during edition 10 of the Boil.

“This year we will have music from 10 to 6,” White said. “The Show Choir will be there this year from the high school, which we’re very excited about. The (PRS) band will also be with us. Brandon Self will be there along with Uncommon Core. We’ve also got another act in the works that I think everyone will be really excited about.”

Activities for the children will include face painting, bouncy houses, a magician, balloons, princesses, Captain America, University of Alabama mascot Big Al, and pony rides.

White said a growing list of sponsors has helped drive the Boil’s continued success.

“We are very thankful that our event has grown each year. We attribute that to our community and our sponsors,” White said. “I would like to personally thank each and every sponsor that has ever been a part of this event. They don’t get the attention that they deserve. Please go to our website and check our sponsors out. And please reach out to our sponsors if you need any of their services.”

The sponsor list can be seen at Pike Road Patriot Fund.

The 6,500 pounds of crawfish will be provided by Dauphin Island Parkway seafood restaurant and are caught the week of the Boil in Pierre Park, La., White said, adding that hot dogs, hamburgers, and other items also will be for sale.

“Please bring your tent and chairs. No need to bring water as we provide it. We do not provide alcohol as we are a family friendly event, but we have no problem with you bringing it yourself in a cup,” White said.

The Pike Road Patriot Fund first hosted the Crawfish Boil in 2012 as a family event to raise money for Pike Road Schools. The group started out cooking about 200 pounds of crawfish. Four years ago, organizers turned to Dauphin Island to handle the preparation of the crawfish.

The Pike Road Patriot Fund is an independent booster club which provides financial assistance to the athletics and arts programs at PRS.