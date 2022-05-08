ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Herds of celebrities shine at the 2022 Kentucky Derby

By Olivia Land
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GWO66_0fWjjoIS00

Previous 1 of 15 Next

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GvCL5_0fWjjoIS00
Chef Marcus Samuelsson served up fresh recipes with a side of style alongside Dylan Dreyer.
Getty Images for Monogram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vwtj7_0fWjjoIS00
Olympian Michael Phelps was in the crowd with his wife, Nicole Johnson Phelps.
Getty Images for Churchill Downs
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Ncn6_0fWjjoIS00
Former President Donald Trump made his first appearance at the Louisville track on Saturday.
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dTiKY_0fWjjoIS00
Rapper Jack Harlow stopped for a chat before the race.
Getty Images for Churchill Downs
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ipfDq_0fWjjoIS00
Miss USA Elle Smith wore a colorful pink ensemble to the famously fashion-forward event.
Getty Images for Churchill Downs
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DJdUG_0fWjjoIS00
Singer Joey Fatone goofed off for the cameras.
Getty Images for Churchill Downs
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04rT3V_0fWjjoIS00
AnneNicole Smith's daughter Dannielynn attended the Derby alongside her dad, Larry Birkhead.
Getty Images for Churchill Downs
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p8HWp_0fWjjoIS00
Blogger Blair Eadie was dressed to impress.
Getty Images for Churchill Downs
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e2ejZ_0fWjjoIS00
Country crooner Chase Rice brought some cowboy edge to Churchill Downs.
Getty Images for Churchill Downs
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46hKc0_0fWjjoIS00
Bobby Flay and Christina Pérez posed together before the race.
Getty Images for Churchill Downs
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02OIPq_0fWjjoIS00
Author and host Amanda Kloots attended the event solo.
Getty Images for Churchill Downs
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04eAAI_0fWjjoIS00
Sam Hunt and Morgan Wallen matched in light-colored ensembles.
Getty Images for Churchill Downs
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23iCc7_0fWjjoIS00
Actress Melissa Joan Hart and singer Amanda Lee attended together.
Getty Images for Churchill Downs
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12AOmt_0fWjjoIS00
Songstress Brittney Spencer reacts while the horses run.
Getty Images for Churchill Downs
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jQ3NS_0fWjjoIS00
Ronnie DeVoe, Michael Bivins and Ricky Bell smile for the cameras.
Getty Images for Churchill Downs

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
28K+
Followers
24K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy