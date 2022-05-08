ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Ja Morant Seen Leaving Arena With Visible Limp After Game 3 Knee Injury

By Brett Siegel
 3 days ago

Memphis Grizzlies’ All-Star Ja Morant appeared to suffer a right knee injury in Saturday night’s Game 3 against the Golden State Warriors and was seen leaving the arena limping.

With both the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors fighting to go up 2-1 in their Western Conference Semifinals series in Game 3 on Saturday night, it was the Warriors who came out on top with a dominant 142-112 victory.

As if losing by 30 points in a key playoff game was not bad enough for the Grizzlies, All-Star point guard Ja Morant appeared to injure his right knee late in the fourth quarter while fighting for a loose ball with Warriors’ Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins.

Poole reached behind Morant to try and pry the ball away and in doing so, he appeared to grab Ja Morant’s knee briefly. Shortly after, the Grizzlies’ All-Star was visibly in some discomfort at the free-throw line and checked out of the game, limping to his team’s bench in frustration.

Given all the drama that has ensued in this series between Warriors’ Draymond Green being ejected in Game 1 and Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks being ejected in Game 2 for a hard foul on Gary Payton II that resulted in Payton suffering a fracture in his left elbow, this is absolutely something that is going to be widely discussed in terms of being a “dirty play” or not.

However, there is a level of concern for the Grizzlies right now simply because they do not know the severity of Morant’s injury and he was seen leaving the arena with a very noticeable limp in his step.

According to TNT’s Jared Greenberg , Ja Morant left the arena limping and did not take any questions from the media after his team’s 30-point loss.

Morant has dealt with knee injuries all year long, as he missed a chunk of time after suffering a left knee sprain back in November and then he missed nine games near the end of the regular season with right knee soreness.

Memphis will likely provide an update on his injury status heading into Monday’s Game 4 over the next 24 hours, but there is definitely a cause for concern for the entire city of Memphis right now as they find themselves down 2-1 in this series and their superstar guard could possibly be limited moving forward.

Comments / 0

LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Warriors guard Jordan Poole’s knee play on Ja Morant gets major decision from NBA

Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole won’t be punished over his alleged role in the injury of Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant. To recall, Poole has been largely blamed for Morant’s knee injury during Game 3 of their Western Conference semifinals series. Head coach Taylor Jenkins said the Warriors guard “grabbed” the knee of the Grizzlies youngster and yanked it, leading to the issue.
MEMPHIS, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Draymond Green and wife Hazel commit $100,000 to fund honoring MSU basketball teammate Adreian Payne

Draymond Green made sure to pay tribute to his fallen former teammate and friend Adreian Payne during Monday night’s NBA playoff game, but he and his wife Hazel plan to do much more to honor the life and legacy of Adreian Payne. After the Golden State Warriors win over the Memphis Grizzlies, Green told the media that he and his wife Hazel are committing $100,000 to start a fund in Payne’s honor.
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Former Spartan Adreian Payne killed in Orlando

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan State basketball star Adreian Payne has died in Orlando, Florida. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) confirmed to News 10 just before noon that Payne was shot and killed. Former teammates took to Twitter to share the news. The...
ORLANDO, FL
MEMPHIS, TN
