ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Where Are Hogs in Early Odds to Win SEC Championship?

By Andy Hodges
All Hogs
All Hogs
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A08x4_0fWjjJ8300

The usual suspects are the betting favorites in some surprising early odds.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It shouldn't be particularly surprising the usual suspects are the betting favorites to win the SEC football title this year.

For Arkansas fans, the Razorbacks aren't in that group, which consists of Alabama and Georgia. No surprise there.

However, it was a little surprising to see the Hogs at No. 8 in the betting odds to win the title. It means absolutely nothing, of course. It's just an indication of who's putting down money four months before the start of the season on who will win in December.

Seeing Auburn and Kentucky in front of the odds on Arkansas was also surprising. The Tigers are a train wreck on wobbly tracks without a conductor and the Wildcats are, well, a basketball school.

Bettors also seem to think LSU with Brian Kelly at the helm is going to be better than a lot of folks expect and Ole Miss is getting better odds ... and they don't even have an experienced quarterback at the helm.

The Hogs have +5000 odds. That means you can pick up a pretty good chunk of change on a small investment of winning in Atlanta in December.

It probably shouldn't be that surprising for a school that has never won a national football championship (please don't start the cry about 1964, either — the trophy is in Tuscaloosa, Alabama).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06ljqQ_0fWjjJ8300

Arkansas Communications

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QAzWB_0fWjjJ8300

Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images

Arkansas has never won an SEC football championship, either. They've only played for it three times.

Don't get too hung up on it.

Hogs coach Sam Pittman probably secretly likes the fact nobody is giving him a shot. You get the impression he likes playing the underdog role.

As legendary athletics director John Barnhill told Frank Broyles one time, "Arkansas has only won big in times of austerity, not prosperity." Simply translated, that means they only win big when little is expected.

That's in the entire history of the school playing football, by the way. Even the glory years.

Which is probably what Pittman knows. Publicly he will express confidence they have a chance to be pretty good, but he won't be predicting any titles.

Arkansas Communications

They have a schedule full of trap games.

Especially in non-conference games where there are some teams that have a habit of jumping up and causing big-name schools problems.

Pittman knows it.

Fans will discover it.

HOGS FEED

MOTHER'S DAY ABOUT IMPACT, NOT PERFECTION

HOGS NOW HAVE TO WIN SUNDAY GAME TO TAKE SERIES WITH AUBURN

RAZORBACKS PULL OUT WILD WIN TO OPEN AUBURN SERIES

HOW WILL INCREASING 25-MAN SIGNING LIMIT AFFECT RECRUITING?

CAN HOGS TAKE BATS ON ROAD TO AUBURN TO CLAIM SEC WEST CROWN?

HOGS DON'T NEED TO CHASE EVERY FREE AGENT IN TRANSFER PORTAL

Return to allHogs home page.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 2

Related
The Spun

Look: New Commitment Prediction Made For Arch Manning

In the latest turn in the high-profile recruiting of Arch Manning, one school has quickly separated itself in the eyes of On3 Sports' Recruiting Prediction Machine. According to college football recruiting analyst Gerry Hamilton, the Texas Longhorns are the most likely to land the five-star QB, as it stands now.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Dabo Swinney Got Booed Hard On Saturday

Dabo Swinney reportedly took in an Atlanta Braves vs. Milwaukee Brewers game on Saturday afternoon. The Clemson Tigers head football coach got booed by the crowd. It's not too surprising, considering Swinney was in Georgia Bulldogs territory. Still, the crowd could've been kinder, considering he was wearing a Braves hat.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Fayetteville, AR
College Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
Local
Arkansas Football
Local
Arkansas College Sports
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
State
Kentucky State
Fayetteville, AR
Football
State
Georgia State
City
Fayetteville, AR
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
The Spun

College Football World Pays Tribute To Lane Kiffin Today

Fresh off one of the most successful college football seasons in Ole Miss history, fans wished Lane Kiffin a very happy birthday on Monday. The 47-year-old is one of the more polarizing figures in the sport, but it's hard to argue he didn't bring an excitement down to Oxford, Mississippi.
OXFORD, MS
Magnolia State Live

Family Dollar sued by State of Arkansas over discovery of more than 1,000 rodents in facility caused stores in Mississippi, other states to close

Arkansas is suing Family Dollar over the discovery of more than 1,000 rodents in a distribution facility in the state that prompted the discount retail chain to recall items purchased from hundreds of stores in the South. The lawsuit, filed Thursday by Attorney General Leslie Rutledge in state court, accuses...
ARKANSAS STATE
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former Tennessee Titans defensive lineman found shot and killed in Dallas

Former Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Du’Vonta Lampkin was found shot to death in Dallas on Thursday Night. According to reports, the 25 year old massive defensive tackle who played college football at Oklahoma was staying at an Airbnb that friends had rented for him while he moved into a new apartment.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Georgia Running Back Reportedly Arrested Sunday Morning

Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh was reportedly arrested on Sunday morning and charged with misdemeanors for reckless driving and failure to wear a seat belt. According to Anthony Dasher of UGASports.com (h/t Saturday Down South), McIntosh was released from Athens Clarke County jail on bonds totaling $2,000. Per DawgNation’s Mike...
ATHENS, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Broyles
Person
Sam Pittman
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of NFL Legend Peyton Manning

Peyton Manning and his family are surely celebrating his wife, Ashley Manning, on this special day. The legendary NFL quarterback and his wife, Ashley Manning, have two children together. Peyton and Ashley were married in 2001. Ashley Manning is a native of Tennessee. She reportedly met her future husband through...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec Football#American Football#College Football#Sec#Tigers#Lsu#Ole Miss#5000
The Spun

Look: 5-Star Teammates Are Considering The Same Schools

Two five-star defensive players released their top 11 schools on Sunday and they include most of the same schools. Edge rusher Jaquavious Russaw and defensive lineman James Smith have all of the same schools except for one. Russaw has Oklahoma in his top 11, while Smith has Jackson State in that spot.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Standout Transfer Wide Receiver Is Down To 2 Teams

Former UCF standout Jaylon Robinson is one of the top available wide receivers in the NCAA transfer portal. Robinson, who began his college career at Oklahoma in 2018, has reportedly taken official visits to Ole Miss, Tennessee and TCU. A new report indicates he has narrowed his options down to the first two programs.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Hogs lose Robinson to fellow SEC school via transfer portal

Injuries sapped KK Robinson of what might have been at Arkansas. Now he’ll ply his skills elsewhere in the SEC. The former Razorbacks guard entered the transfer portal at the beginning of April and decided on his destination Sunday. Robinson will head to College Station to play for Texas A&M. Robinson follows fellow former Arkansas basketballer Ethan Henderson to east Texas. Henderson, also an Arkansas native, transferred to A&M at about the same time last year. Robinson was a four-star recruit from Oak Hill Academy after leaving Bryant High School for his final high-school season. He hurt his foot after just 11 games during his freshman season and missed the rest of the year. This past season, Robinson played in 18 games. WMG.. pic.twitter.com/I5BWBgUOhd — Kk Robinson (@onekrob2) May 8, 2022 Robinson joined Connor Vanover and Chance Moore in the portal this spring. All three have landed: Vanover to Oral Roberts and Moore to Missouri State.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
The Spun

College Sports World Reacts To The Notre Dame Snub

Despite a six-game win streak to end the 2022 regular season, Notre Dame lacrosse has not qualified for the postseason. It's the first time the Fighting Irish have missed the mark since 2005. The Notre Dame men's lacrosse team's slow start to the season proved to be its downfall. The...
SOUTH EUCLID, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Ash Jurberg

The richest woman in Arkansas

According to the latest Forbes billionaire list, there are 2,688 billionaires in the world. A few of these live in Arkansas- with the familiar names of Jim and Ron Walton at the top of the list.
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

What National Media Thinks of Hogs Football

FAYETTEVILLE — Prior to Sam Pittman’s arrival at Arkansas the Razorbacks had won eight games, one in the SEC, in a combined three years. The Razorbacks were looked at as a program that couldn’t compete in the SEC. That despite the fact from 1998-2011 Houston Nutt and Bobby Petrino won 109 games and went to 11 bowl games in 14 seasons. The problem was the eight seasons from Petrino to Pittman the Razorbacks went 37-60.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Recruits react to weekend in Norman visiting with the Oklahoma Sooners

It’s recruiting season for Oklahoma Football and over the last couple of weeks since the Sooners’ spring game, the key figures at OU have been out on the road meeting with high schools and building relationships across the country. Beyond recruiting particular kids, Oklahoma is recruiting schools and their coaches to buy into the vision that Brent Venables is putting in place in Norman.
NORMAN, OK
The Spun

1 Major Program Appears To Be Fading With Arch Manning

Last fall, Alabama head coach Nick Saban appeared on Peyton and Eli Manning's Monday Night Football broadcast. During his appearance, Saban appeared to make a not-so-subtle recruiting pitch to Peyton and Eli's nephew, Arch Manning. “I told Jalen (Hurts) to go where the best players are," Saban said. "If you’re...
FOOTBALL
All Hogs

All Hogs

Fayetteville, AR
3K+
Followers
873
Post
748K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of University of Arkansas athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/arkansas

Comments / 0

Community Policy