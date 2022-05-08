ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ja Morant's Deleted Tweet After Game 3

By Ben Stinar
Ja Morant sent out a tweet after the Memphis Grizzlies lost Game 3 against the Golden State Warriors, but the tweet has now been deleted.

The Memphis Grizzlies lost to the Golden State Warriors by a score of 142-112 on Saturday night at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

The Warriors now have a 2-1 lead in the series, and Game 4 will take place in the same building on Monday night.

More important than the loss for the Grizzlies was the fact that All-Star point guard Ja Morant went down with an injury and exited the game in fourth quarter.

After the game, Morant sent out a tweet from his Twitter account that has now been deleted.

The series has had its drama as Draymond Green was ejected for a flagrant 2 foul in Game 1, and Dillon Brooks was ejected in Game 2 (and suspended for Game 3) for a flagrant 2 foul.

Gary Payton II, who was on the receiving end of the foul from Brooks, is now out for the entire series.

The Warriors are the third seed and beat the Denver Nuggets in the first-round, while the Grizzlies are the second seed and beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first-round.

