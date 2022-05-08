We found unopened cans of 1982 World's Fair beer, so of course we tried them

Welcome to "Your Week in Knoxville," a weekly note for subscribers only from Knox News editor Joel Christopher. Five of our top stories from the week are always highlighted at the bottom of this newsletter.

We've published a bunch of stories , photo galleries and videos this past week marking the 40th anniversary of Knoxville's World Fair , an event whose legacy lives on in surprising ways.

One I loved was a conversation with Rick Kuhlman , the mastermind behind World's Fair Beer, created to mark, and market, the big event. "We weren't supposed to do this. This wasn't supposed to be successful," Kuhlman told us. "This was just a group of scrappy people that wanted to try something that was risky."

That conversation led reporters Silas Sloan and Ryan Wilusz to seek out six-packs of the beer, which can still be found for sale four decades after it was canned. After we checked with food scientists at the University of Tennessee to see if was safe to drink (it is), we had to try it. You can see the results in this video of the taste test .

The whole experience of reporting on the World's Fair anniversary has been really interesting, and shows just how far this city has come in a relatively short time. The World's Fair, unfairly maligned in the collective memory, left a deeper mark on Knoxville than I ever imagined, as was a bigger impetus for catapulting the city into the future than it's often given credit for .

Newsrooms like ours, with our voluminous archives, are good at revisiting history, and this coverage has been a great example of how looking back can help us more clearly see ourselves today. We've got more World's Fair anniversary coverage coming in the days to come.

Switching gears, I wish a happy Mother's Day to all celebrating today . If you're scrambling for an idea to make today a special Mother's Day, we've got you covered with some fantastic brunch spots to start the day off right.

As always, please feel free to reach me directly with questions or comments by email at joel.christopher@knoxnews.com or by phone at 865-3472-6300.

All my best,

Joel Christopher , editor

Test your news knowledge! Find out how well you paid attention to the news by taking our weekly quiz .

If you know a health care professional who deserves to be honored in our annual Health Care Heroes program, nominate them by filling out this simple online form .

This year, we're awarding recipients in the following six categories:

Lifetime Achievement

Medical Excellence: Physician

Medical Excellence: Non-Physician

Community Outreach

Pandemic and Vaccination Leadership

Public Health Advocacy

The categories are broad enough to include an array of health care professionals, so we hope you'll take the time to make sure those you know who have been working tirelessly, and often without much public support, are recognized for their extraordinary efforts.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: We found unopened cans of 1982 World's Fair beer, so of course we tried them