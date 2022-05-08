ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Ralf Rangnick's Damning Reaction to Manchester United's Brighton Defeat

By Alan Bince
 3 days ago

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick is facing the heat ahead of his next job in Vienna. The German manager was critical of the team's performance on all levels in both attack and defence.

Ralf Rangnick's team were outplayed from start to end, leaving significant gaps within a disorganised shape. As the minutes went by, the team struggled to steer the ship towards a positive result.

Club captain Harry Maguire's reaction from the bench was enough to help every supporter to understand the crisis that the team are facing under the German manager, who joined from Lokomotiv Moscow.

This defeat was similar to every other Ralf Rangnick performance. But, that didn't stop the ex-Leipzig boss to give antagonistic views on the motivation of his players on the pitch despite the poor showmanship of in-game efficiency: “It was a terrible performance. From the first until the last minute it was not enough; we can only apologise for this performance and a humiliating defeat.

“Brentford win was a different game, we just gave too much time and space. We were never in a position where we could stop them playing through our lines, We told the players to be as compact as they could but we couldn't stop it.”

Speaking to Sky Sports in his post-match interviews, Ralf Rangnick felt that his team weren't receptive enough despite acknowledging his gameplan: “I don't think they ignored the gameplan but we weren't able to stop them. We gave them too much space and if you do that against a technically good team like Brighton, you will get punished.”

In a detailed interview for the BBC , the German interim boss compared this defeat to the Watford game under the previous manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: “We had problems earlier in the season; I saw we lost 4-1 to Watford, who are now relegated. The problem this team has is how to defend as a team; we are not good enough.

“The only time we were a little stable at the back was when we played with a back three in the last 15, 20 minutes but it was not good enough in all aspects of the game.”

Manchester United play Crystal Palace in Ralf Rangnick's final game as the temporary boss, paving way for Erik ten Hag next season.

Comments / 0

