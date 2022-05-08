ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

3 people shot at Louisiana laundromat after couple sought revenge for prior fight

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
BATON ROUGE, La. — Three people were shot after an armed couple walked into a laundromat to confront a woman over a fight that happened days earlier at the same Baton Rouge, Louisiana, shopping center.

All three people wounded in the Friday afternoon incident were treated at area hospitals and are expected to survive, WBRZ-TV reported.

Meanwhile, Rontrell Nelson is facing two attempted second-degree murder charges in connection to the incident. He is also charged with illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, WAFB reported.

According to surveillance video from outside the business, Nelson walked into the Gardere Coin Laundry carrying a rifle, while his girlfriend armed herself with a tire iron at around 4 p.m. local time, WBRZ reported.

A witness at the laundromat told the TV station that the pair confronted another woman once inside, and that Nelson’s girlfriend swung a tire iron at the victim’s head. During the fight inside the business, Nelson allegedly fired several shots from his rifle, striking a bystander.

Surveillance footage later shows a female victim walking backward out of the business, holding a gun and firing inside, WAFB reported.

Nelson reportedly followed the woman outside and shot at her, the TV station reported.

Nelson was arrested a short while later during a traffic stop, and his girlfriend, who was injured in the incident, was taken to an area hospital for treatment, according to police.

A third victim, a man inside the laundromat, was shot during the initial assault, WAFB reported.

Nelson later told investigators that the target of the attack had “snuck” his girlfriend in the parking lot of the same shopping center two days earlier, WBRZ reported.

IN THIS ARTICLE
