San Diego, CA

Car crash in Midway District leaves 2 dead, 3 injured

By De'Anthony Taylor
San Diego Channel
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Two people are dead and three others are injured following a car crash in San Diego's Midway District neighborhood Saturday night. According to the San Diego Police Department,...

www.10news.com

SAN DIEGO, CA

