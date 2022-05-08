ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Historic Filipinotown Eastern Gateway unveiled over Beverly Boulevard

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3memGw_0fWjeKgt00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bIjt8_0fWjeKgt00
Historic Filipinotown Eastern Gateway unveiled 00:40

After being installed in early April, the Historic Filipinotown Eastern Gateway was finally unveiled Saturday in a celebration that featured multiple Los Angeles city officials and public figures.

The 30-foot tall gateway spans 82 feet over the Beverly Boulevard entrance into the Filipinotown neighborhood, and is called "Talang Gabay - Our Guiding Star."

The unveiling comes during Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, which officials saw more than fitting for the new landmark to be revealed to the public.

Los Angeles City Councilman Mitch O'Farrell, who hosted the celebration after he initially committed $152,000 in city funds for the Gateway Project back in 2018, before acquiring additional funding through costs saving, which allowed him to commit an additional $452,000 for the new landmark.

The project has been a work in progress for the greater part of 20 years, back when current Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti represented the area as city councilmember.

Garcetti spoke at Saturday's event, where he said, "This isn't just a big day for Historic Filipinotown or Hi-Fi, as some people call it, but for our City of Angels as well, because we celebrate all of our diversity."

In February, when O'Farrell announced the installment, he said, "This beautiful, historic landmark will be a source of pride for the Filipino community and will rightfully celebrate this vibrant neighborhood and the incredible contributions Filipino Americans make to the city of Los Angeles."

The landmark was designed by a pair of Filipino American artists, Eliseo Art Silva and Celestino Geronimo Jr., who incorporated Filipino cultural symbols that included a parol, a Filipino ornamental lantern and the Sarimanok - the legendary bird that originated on Mindanao, one of the Philippines many islands.

The unveiled their original design concepts back in 2020, during the midst of the worst of the coronavirus pandemic, and also included a Gumamela (hibiscus) flower in order to pay tribute to frontline workers.

Silva then said, "It's a fitting tribute to the many courageous men and women on the frontlines, brave warriors such as our numerous Filipino healthcare workers. The gateway not only signals that Filipino Americans have finally arrived, it also symbolizes the valor of the frontliners in our city."

Filipinotown is home to over 500,000 people who share the Filipino heritage.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

Water districts targeting wasteful residents as historically bad drought continues

Californians continue to get hit with water conservation restrictions while in the midst of one of the worst droughts in state history. Now, some water districts are taking another step towards limiting waste from residents who have incurred multiple violations in recent months. The Las Virgenes Municipal Water District is one of many taking additional action against extra wasteful residents - planning to install water reduction devices on over 3,000 residences under their jurisdiction. As detailed by their website, LVMWD services more than 75,000 residents in the cities of Agoura Hills, Calabasas, Hidden Hills, Westlake Village, and unincorporated areas of western Los...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Cheddar News

Why LA Destroyed Its World Class Transit System

Here’s a sentence that makes you think: Los Angeles used to have one of the best mass transit systems in the world. But today, the city of Angels is known for its terrible traffic and poor public transit. In the early 20th century, LA relied on streetcars: trolleys with stops throughout Southern California. But in 1961 the last passenger streetcar took its final ride. Why? Well a popular conspiracy theory blames GM. But is that true? Cheddar explains.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

LA City Hall turning turquoise for Lung Cancer Awareness

Los Angeles City Hall is turning turquoise for Lung Cancer Awareness week.The goal is to highlight the risks of lung cancer and to promote life-saving screenings.Other L.A. landmarks participating include:-- US Bank Tower (May 8)-- Glendale City Hall (May 8-14)-- TrueCar Building, 3415 S. Sepulveda Blvd. (May 8-14)-- UCLA Powell Building & Royce Hall (May 8-14)-- Union Station, (May 10-12)According to the American Lung Association, lung cancer is the leading cancer killer of both men and women in the United States.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
CBS LA

LA seeks $8.5M to renovate ten city parks

The Los Angeles City Council Wednesday will consider whether to request nearly $8.5 million for 10 city park renovation projects. The council will vote on a motion to ask for funding from Measure A, which was approved by voters back in 2016. The 10 park projects are:$440,000 for Hope and Peace Park, located at 843 S. Bonnie Brae St. in Westlake.$1.32 million for Strathern Park West, located at 12541 Saticoy St. in Sun Valley.$2.09 million for North Hollywood Park, located at 11430 Chandler Blvd.$385,000 for Devonwood Park, located at 10230 Woodman Ave. in the Panorama City.$440,000 for Martin...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Garcetti
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Filipino#Los Angeles Mayor#Mayor Eric Garcetti#Asian American#The Gateway Project
KTLA

Cities with the most expensive homes in L.A. area

Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. Given the current state of the real estate market, housing affordability plays a determining role for buyers. As of May 4, 2022, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Canyon News

Beau Mann Texted 911 Then Went Missing

STUDIO CITY— Detectives of the Los Angeles Police Department and the family of a missing 39-year-old man are requesting the public’s help in locating him. The victim, Beau Mann, vanished after leaving a 7-Eleven in Studio City on November 30, 2021, and has not been seen or heard from since.
LOS ANGELES, CA
LATACO

Making Mom and Dad Proud: Two Brothers From Chihuahua Open a Coffee Bar Steps Away From ‘Los Callejones’ In DTLA

Recently, brothers Alex and Alan Morales opened their second Civil Coffee in downtown Los Angeles. Their new cafe at 8th and Los Angeles Streets serves nice coffee drinks to the local residents and fashion and flower district businesses with warm hospitality. Expanding their company to DTLA brings these brothers, who moved to L.A. from Chihuahua, Mexico when they were very young, back to a neighborhood they shopped at with their family when they were little kids. Only now they are there as business owners.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Philippines
CBS LA

Port of Long Beach holds retirement ceremony for Gerald Desmond Bridge

The Port of Long Beach held a retirement ceremony today for the decommissioned Gerald Desmond Bridge, which will be demolished to allow better access to the port's Inner Harbor for large cargo vessels.The 5,134-foot-long through-arch bridge was closed to traffic in October 2020, when a replacement bridge opened.The demolition project has not been scheduled, but Saturday morning's retirement ceremony included Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia, Board of Harbor Commissioners Vice President Sharon Weissman, Port of Long Beach Executive Director Mario Cordero,  Rep. Alan Lowenthal, D-Long Beach, Assemblyman Patrick O'Donnell, D-Long Beach, and Gerald Desmond Jr., who as an 18-year-old helped...
LONG BEACH, CA
Eater

New Owners Want to Revive the Glory of Frank Sinatra’s Closed La Dolce Vita

A nationally-known hospitality group has taken the reigns at La Dolce Vita, the Beverly Hills Italian stalwart with 56 years under its belt. The onetime Old Hollywood hangout, founded in 1966 (in part with funds from none other than Frank Sinatra) has been turned over to the Call Mom team, known locally for spots like Genghis Cohen, the Spare Room, and Winsome. So what’s next? Flash, class, and a heck of a chicken parm.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Washington Examiner

Box of mail-in ballots found on LA sidewalk

The Los Angeles County Registrar's Office and the U.S. Postal Service are investigating after 104 unopened mail-in ballots were found in a box on a sidewalk in East Hollywood over the weekend. The registrar's office said early findings have led investigators to believe the finding represents a case of attempted...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
112K+
Followers
22K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy