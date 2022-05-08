ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lakers could be waiting for Doc Rivers or Quin Snyder in coaching search

By Arthur Hill
Hoops Rumors
Hoops Rumors
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UQx09_0fWjbyao00

The Los Angeles Lakers‘ gradual pace in searching for a new head coach may be a tactic to see if two prominent names become available. In his latest article for Substack, Marc Stein cites sources who say the team is waiting to find out if Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers or Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder will reach the open market.

There has been speculation that Philadelphia might part with Rivers if the team can’t get past Miami in its second-round series. Rivers has a checkered playoff history and recently came under fire for leaving Joel Embiid in the close-out game against Toronto with a 29-point lead. The star center was hit with an inadvertent elbow, fracturing his orbital bone and placing him in the concussion protocol, which forced him to miss the first two games against the Heat.

Rivers still has three seasons and $24M remaining on the five-year deal he was given when he was hired in 2020, but some observers believe the 76ers would consider a change in the wake of a playoff exit. Rivers has a 100-54 regular season record in his two years in Philadelphia, but his team was upset in the second round of last year’s playoffs.

Snyder has one year left on his contract with the Jazz, who are expected to be ready for changes after a first-round elimination. He has spent eight seasons in Utah, compiling a 372-264 record. There have also been rumors that the Charlotte Hornets would also consider Snyder in their coaching search if he becomes available.

The Lakers have been without a head coach since dismissing Frank Vogel on April 11. Former Warriors coach Mark Jackson, former Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts, Bucks assistant Darvin Ham and Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin have all interviewed for the position.

Comments / 0

Related
Hoops Rumors

Former NBA player Adreian Payne dies at age 31

Adreian Payne, who played for three teams during his four-year NBA career, has died at age 31, according to Andrew Hammond of The Detroit Free Press. After four years at Michigan State, Payne was selected by the Hawks with the 15th pick in the 2014 draft. He only played three games for Atlanta before being traded to Minnesota, where he spent the next two-and-a-half seasons. His final NBA appearance came as a two-way player with the Magic during the first part of the 2017-18 season.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Hall of Famer Bob Lanier passes away at 73

Former Pistons and Bucks big man Bob Lanier has passed away at the age of 73, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN (Twitter link). A cause of death was not disclosed as of this writing. A 6’11” center, Lanier was selected with the top pick in the 1970 NBA draft by...
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Ben Simmons struggling more mentally than physically?

When Ben Simmons and agent Rich Paul met with Nets leadership – including GM Sean Marks – earlier this week, Simmons told the people in the room that he’s experiencing a “mental block,” which is creating stress that could be exacerbating his back problems, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Philadelphia, PA
Basketball
City
Philadelphia, PA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
ClutchPoints

Michael Jordan’s wife Yvette Prieto

Michael Jordan is commonly known for being one of the greatest basketball players of all time. He’s easily one of the most influential people in the world since his dominant days in the 1990s, where he put the Chicago Bulls on the map. For being a cultural icon, Jordan has been able to keep his personal life private for the most part. In this specific post, though, we’re going to focus on Michael Jordan’s wife Yvette Prieto.
CELEBRITIES
Yardbarker

Ben Simmons hints that he wants Shaquille O'Neal and Stephen A. Smith to apologize to him

Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons has been the favorite target of basketball analysts since his conflict with the Philadelphia 76ers. Though the 76ers chapter is all over, critics are still slamming Simmons, especially after news broke out that he had injured his back. This time around, Simmons did not absorb all the criticisms sitting down, hinting that he deserves an apology from Shaquille O’Neal, Stephen A. Smith, and every analyst who dissed him.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Stotts
Person
Doc Rivers
Person
Frank Vogel
Person
Adrian Griffin
Person
Darvin Ham
Person
Quin Snyder
Person
Joel Embiid
ClutchPoints

Jeanie Buss sends stern warning shot to Lakers organization after disappointing season

The 2022 NBA Playoffs are in full swing, which is only making Los Angeles Lakers fans even more frustrated over the team’s failure to even make the cut — or even the Play-In tournament. Just imagine how much more disappointed Lakers controlling owner Jeanie Buss is of the franchise that has a rich tradition of not just appearing in the playoffs, but winning NBA championships.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Warriors guard Jordan Poole’s knee play on Ja Morant gets major decision from NBA

Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole won’t be punished over his alleged role in the injury of Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant. To recall, Poole has been largely blamed for Morant’s knee injury during Game 3 of their Western Conference semifinals series. Head coach Taylor Jenkins said the Warriors guard “grabbed” the knee of the Grizzlies youngster and yanked it, leading to the issue.
MEMPHIS, TN
SB Nation

Mavs fan kicked out of arena for allegedly putting his hands on Chris Paul’s family

A Dallas Mavericks fan was escorted out of the arena during Game 4 of the team’s second round series with the Phoenix Suns in the 2022 NBA Playoffs for allegedly putting his hands on Chris Paul’s family. The incident appears to have happened after Paul fouled out in the fourth quarter. The Mavs would go on to win, 111-101, to tie the series at 2-2.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers#Raptors#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Charlotte Hornets
ClutchPoints

Grizzlies star Ja Morant breaks silence on knee injury after missing Game 4 vs. Warriors

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is out for Game 4 against the Golden State Warriors due to his knee injury, but he is keeping a positive mindset amid the latest setback. On Twitter, Morant spoke out about his condition for the first time ever since sustaining the injury in Game 3 last Saturday. He sent out an encouraging tweet, highlighting how he is maintaining his optimism that he can go through it.
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

Stephen A Smith claims Al Horford-Giannis Antetokounmpo incident in Game 4 of Celtics-Bucks is ‘dumbest S&@$’ he’s ever seen

Much like the rest of us, ESPN’s Stephen A Smith had quite an animated reaction to Al Horford throwing the hammer down on Giannis Antetokounmpo during Monday’s Game 4 clash between the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks. It sounds like Stephen A enjoyed the action, but what he’s taken exception to is the referees slapping Horford with a technical foul for his elbow on Giannis right after the dunk.
BOSTON, MA
Hoops Rumors

Report: Mark Jackson interviewed for Lakers coaching job

Former Golden State Warriors head coach Mark Jackson, who’s currently a broadcaster for ABC/ESPN, interviewed for the Lakers‘ head coaching vacancy, sources tell Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Jackson compiled a 121-109 record in three seasons with the Warriors from 2011-2014, reaching the postseason twice. He’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WILX-TV

Former Spartan Adreian Payne killed in Orlando

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan State basketball star Adreian Payne has died in Orlando, Florida. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) confirmed to News 10 just before noon that Payne was shot and killed. Former teammates took to Twitter to share the news. The...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NBA Teams
Portland Trail Blazers
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
106.3 The Buzz

Dallas Mavs Fan Ejected After Allegedly Pushing Chris Paul’s Mom

Things got a little testy Sunday afternoon at the AAC after a fan allegedly pushed Chris Paul's mom. I wish today I was talking about my experience over the weekend at the American Airlines Center. Big wins for both the Dallas Stars and Dallas Mavericks all weekend long. Sadly, the talk of the day is a fan behind the Phoenix Suns bench. According to reports, the fan pushed Chris Paul's mom. On Mother's Day man? Not cool. From the video, looks to be a kid who's not even of legal age.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
ClutchPoints

Mavs star Luka Doncic’s epic message to Dorian Finney-Smith that led to monster night

Luka Doncic was ice-cold from three-point range in Game 4. But the Dallas Mavericks frontman didn’t need to be the one making them. While Doncic went a putrid 1-for-10 from beyond the arc, he did directly influence the hot shooting night of Mavs teammate Dorian Finney-Smith. The floor-spacing forward tallied eight triples, the most in his career, regular season or playoffs.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
681K+
Views
ABOUT

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy