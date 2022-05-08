Los Angeles County hosts a gun buyback event

A Los Angeles supervisor, Janice Hahn, teamed up with the Sheriff's department in response to an increase in gun violence.

Deputies unloaded gun after gun from cars of gun owners who wanted to get rid of their unwanted firearms.

Dozens of people showed up to surrender their guns, with no questions asked and received $100 gift cards.

Several assault rifles, shotguns, pistols and even two illegal ghost gun receivers were handed over.

This was the first gun buyback since 2018.

