ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Joe Pavelski’s 2 goals lead Stars past Flames in Game 3

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2scWjq_0fWjao7P00

Joe Pavelski scored twice, including the game-winning goal midway through the third period to lead the host Dallas Stars to a 4-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday in Game 3 of their Western Conference first-round series.

Dallas has a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series and will look to take a commanding edge in Game 4 at home on Monday.

Radek Faksa and Roope Hintz also scored for the Stars, while Miro Heiskanen collected two assists. Goaltender Jake Oettinger made 39 saves, his biggest a breakaway stop on Johnny Gaudreau with just over three minutes remaining.

Trevor Lewis and Elias Lindholm replied for the Flames. Goalie Jacob Markstrom stopped 28 shots.

With the score tied 2-2, Vladislav Namestnikov’s long shot was kicked out to the slot and Pavelski pounced on the rebound for this third goal of the playoffs. Pavelski has scored 10 goals in 16 career playoff games against Calgary. His 14 career playoff game-winning goals is the most among active players.

Hintz added an empty-net goal just before the buzzer.

The Flames failed to convert on four man-advantages in the game and have not scored on their last 11 power plays after making the most of their first chance in the opener.

Faksa’s first goal of the playoffs opened the scoring at 8:21 when he deflected Esa Lindell’s waist-high point shot into the cage.

Lewis replied at 13:45 to snap a 15-game postseason goal drought with his first playoff tally since April 20, 2016. During a scramble, Milan Lucic’s attempt was denied, but Lewis was on the spot for the rebound. It snapped Oettinger’s shutout streak at 128 minutes and 44 seconds, a run that dated back to early in the first period of the series opener.

Lindholm put the Flames ahead at 3:40 of the second period with his second of the playoffs. Calgary’s top line created all kinds of pressure before Gaudreau fed a pass to his open teammate in the right circle, and Lindholm buried the one-timer.

However, Pavelski’s rebound goal tied the game 2-2 just past the midway point of the second period. Seconds after Markstrom made a stacked-pad save on Heiskanen, Pavelski converted a rebound.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Gaudreau
Person
Milan Lucic
Person
Joe Pavelski
Person
Esa Lindell
Person
Miro Heiskanen
Person
Jake Oettinger
Person
Elias Lindholm
Person
Vladislav Namestnikov
Person
Roope Hintz
Person
Radek Faksa
Person
Trevor Lewis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Dallas Stars
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Calgary Flames
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

55K+
Followers
45K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy