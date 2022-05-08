Dallas Wings Fall to Atlanta Dream, 66-59, in Season Opener

The Dallas Cowboys are notorious for taking risks in the second round. With big-name gambles like Randy Gregory and Jaylon Smith, it’s sort of been something we’ve grown accustomed to over the years. The trend continued a few years ago with the selection of Trysten Hill, who came with red flags due to problems with his coaching staff at Central Florida that resulted in reduced playing time. And let’s not forget last year’s second-round risk, Kelvin Joseph, who was suspended while at LSU for violating team rules. He ultimately transferred to Kentucky before the Cowboys took him with the 44th overall pick a year ago. Joseph’s questionable judgment has already been brought into question as he remains part of a police investigation that is connecting him to a fatal drive-by shooting a couple of months ago.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO