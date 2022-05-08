ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas Wings Fall to Atlanta Dream, 66-59, in Season Opener

Arlington, Texas (May 7, 2022) – The Dallas Wings (0-1) fell to the Atlanta Dream (1-0), 66 – 59, at College Park Center Saturday night. The Wings’ scoring effort was...

Dallas Sports Focus

2022 Dallas Cowboys schedule rumor tracker

The entire 2022 NFL schedule will officially be released at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, May 12th. But that is the official time. Way before then there will be various leaks and rumors about the schedule and as always we will gather them for you in one neat and tidy spot. One game has already been confirmed for the Dallas Cowboys as it was announced on Wednesday morning that they will be traveling to face the Green Bay Packers in Week 10 of this season (Sunday, November 13th).
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Sports Focus

Cowboys 2021 class will be pushed by rookies as team looks for young core of players

As long as they have Dak Prescott, the Dallas Cowboys will feel they have a chance to compete, and this year’s draft haul proved that even further. Prescott’s career of 25-6 record against the Giants, Eagles, and Commanders is a fine starting point, and though the Cowboys roster may not be as strong on paper as last year, five of their other eleven games come against teams that finished with a losing record in 2021.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Sports Focus

Livin’ on the edge: The journey of De Williams and what it could mean for the Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are notorious for taking risks in the second round. With big-name gambles like Randy Gregory and Jaylon Smith, it’s sort of been something we’ve grown accustomed to over the years. The trend continued a few years ago with the selection of Trysten Hill, who came with red flags due to problems with his coaching staff at Central Florida that resulted in reduced playing time. And let’s not forget last year’s second-round risk, Kelvin Joseph, who was suspended while at LSU for violating team rules. He ultimately transferred to Kentucky before the Cowboys took him with the 44th overall pick a year ago. Joseph’s questionable judgment has already been brought into question as he remains part of a police investigation that is connecting him to a fatal drive-by shooting a couple of months ago.
DALLAS, TX
