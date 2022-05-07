ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama evens series against Tigers in Game 2

By Kyle Richardson
 3 days ago
It was a rough night to be a pitcher for LSU on Saturday evening as the Tigers lost to Alabama 8-3 to tie the series up at one game each.

Before the game, news came out that Jacob Berry would be out with a broken finger for the foreseeable future. Strike one. Blake Money was pulled after not recording an out. Strike two. Bama scored five runs in the first two innings. Strike three.

The game started off on the right foot, as Dylan Crews sent a Crews Missile to center field to take a 1-0 lead. Sadly, that was the only time LSU would lead in the ball game.

In the bottom of the first inning, the wheels fell off for LSU. Money got the start on the mound for LSU and he threw 13 total pitches and gave up two runs with two walks and no outs recorded. Grant Taylor came in to try and save the day and he limited the Tide to only two runs in the first inning.

In the bottom of the second inning, a plethora of errors led to three more Tide runs and it was 5-1 ‘Bama before you could even blink an eye. Taylor was charged with three earned runs over his four innings of work as Alabama scored two more runs against him in the bottom of the fourth inning to make it 7-1.

In the top of the seventh, LSU cut into the Bama lead with another Crews Missile to make it 7-3.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Alabama got one of those runs back against Ty Floyd to score the final run of the game and make it 8-3 headed to the ninth inning. LSU had runners on the corners with two outs, but it was unable to score anymore. With the loss, LSU drops to 31-14 overall and 13-9 in SEC play. The rubber match will be on Sunday at 1 p.m. CT.

