Herrington: This wild series just got wilder

The big question leading into Game 3 was whether they could withstand the early storm that was destined to come.

Could they take the big punch if their opponents got into a rhythm and 3-pointers rained from the sky? Could they steady themselves and get back into the game?

The answer turned out, emphatically, to be yes.

Oh, you thought “they” were the Memphis Grizzlies?

Not this time.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ziaire Williams dunks against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball Western Conference playoff semifinal in San Francisco, Saturday, May 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Those early Grizzlies 3s came improbably.

Rookie Ziaire Williams, in his first career playoff start, rising against a soon-to-expire shot clock. Jaren Jackson Jr. connecting from deep off a broken play. Ja Morant casually pulling up from Alameda. And Desmond Bane hitting a quick one from the corner against a fast-closing defender.

This last one was particularly encouraging. It was exactly the kind of shot Bane, laboring with back soreness, couldn’t get off in Game 2 of this playoff series.

In a Chase Center ready to roar, the Grizzlies jumped to an 18-8 lead, and every single point came from beyond the 3-point line.

A Morant free throw and a running alley-oop later, the Grizzlies were up 13 points after six minutes.

It was all downhill from there, with extreme speed.

The Warriors, returning home after starting the series in Memphis, proclaimed themselves “Gold Blooded.” That was on the T-shirts they gave out instead of towels. The early offense from the Grizzlies proved to be fool’s gold.

In the end, the Grizzlies lost by 30 and Morant limped out early with an apparent injury.

The last time that happened, on the night after Thanksgiving against Atlanta, the Grizzlies won five in a row.

They’d take three this time, but they’d prefer to try to do it with Morant.

This wild series got wilder, and not in a pleasant way.

For the third straight game, someone was ejected. For the third straight game, someone committed a play that some would call “dirty” and some would just call unfortunate.

This time, the ejection (Kyle Anderson) and the questionable play (Jordan Poole) came separately, if in proximity.

In the arena Saturday night, Anderson getting ejected midway through the fourth quarter after arguing an offensive foul proved a temporary distraction from a matter of greater import.

Did you see Morant limping back to the locker room? A reals injury, or an early powder with the game out of hand and Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins about to wave a white towel named Jarrett Culver?

“We didn’t know (what caused) it during,” Jaren Jackson Jr. said. “There was a bunch of stuff going on.”

That stuff included the Warriors shooting 70% in the first half and better than 60% for the game. They shot better than 50% from 3 and better than 90% from the line.

Golden State’s four offensive rebounds feels like a typo, but I guess you can’t get offensive rebounds if you don’t miss shots.

Unless a bump, grab and pull hat trick is it — for the record, I don’t ascribe intent to Poole’s rather odd, unfortunate play any more than I do to Dillon Brooks’ more conventional but reckless one in Game 2 — the Warriors still didn’t have an answer for Morant’s offense.

Keeping him from going left? Morant abused them right. Sag off? He shot 4 of 7 from deep, including one at the first-half buzzer he flung in from Benicia. (Sorry, I haven’t yet mastered the internal geography of Chase Center.)

But Morant didn’t have much help.

Bane, still looking stiff as he delicately ambled to the postgame podium, was better — 16 points on 5-of-10 shooting — but not what he’d been in the first round. Jackson made his 3s, but never scored inside the arc.

And the bench.

To choose a word Brandon Clarke deployed after Game 2 about Morant, but to different effect this time: Sheesh.

By the commencement of garbage time, the Grizzlies’ bench — they played a 10-man rotation even without two regular starters — had shot 8-for-29 from the floor, with half of those makes coming from the veteran Anderson.

Clarke and Tyus Jones, so good in the previous series, combined to shoot 1-of-9, consistently missing the floater-range shots they’d feasted on all season. Meanwhile, Warriors bench role players Kevon Looney and Otto Porter Jr. shot 8-of-10. That swing was emblematic.

But offense wasn’t the Grizzlies’ biggest problem, not in a game where they made 16 3-pointers and were outscored by 30.

“We can’t have any lapses where we’re giving up easy ones in transition or second-chance opportunities,” Jenkins said before the game. “They’ve been killing us on the boards and that’s led to a lot of kickouts for 3s.”

All of this was true, and yet the basketball gods conspired to inflict cruel humor upon the quote.

The Grizzlies actually outscored the Warriors in transition, played them roughly even on second-chance points and gave up only four offensive rebounds. And they got slaughtered anyway.

It was regular old halfcourt offense, passing and cutting and converting, that did the deed.

The Grizzlies were down 21 going into the fourth. They’ve come back from bigger late deficits in these playoffs, but this never felt like it was going to be a repeat.

Even with erstwhile starting center Steven Adams apparently available (he snuck in in garbage time) and starting small forward Brooks suspended, Jenkins shifted to more small-ball lineups in an apparent attempt to keep up with the quick-hitting Warriors. Those lineups would have looked a lot better with Brooks.

The Grizzlies will get Brooks back for Game 4. It will be a scene. The question now is whether they will have Morant with him.

For what it’s worth, Game 3 was widely considered the most likely big Warriors win in this series. They got it, and then some.

But they got it in a way, with Morant now in question and a Grizzlies defense demoralized, that raises daunting questions about Game 4, where the Chase Center crowd will be at a fever pitch both to boo Brooks and try to take a 3-1 lead.