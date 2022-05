A new year is upon us, and within a matter of weeks the first UFC title fight of 2022 will arrive.In 2021, there were 20 championship bouts in mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion, with nine new title holders crowned – two of them interim champions.Thirteen of the those fights ended via finish, with another ending by disqualification, and just six determined on the judges’ scorecards.Only Kamaru Usman, Alexander Volkanovski and Valentina Shevchenko entered and exited 2021 as champions, with the former retaining his welterweight title three times, the latter retaining her flyweight belt twice, and featherweight champ Volkanovski competing...

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO