ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Nationals' Josiah Gray: Posts fourth win

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Gray (4-2) earned the win during Saturday's 7-3 victory over the Angels, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Daniel Vogelbach batting fourth for Pirates on Tuesday

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Daniel Vogelbach is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Vogelbach will fill the designated hitter role on Tuesday and bat fourth versus Tony Gonsolin and the Dodgers. Jake Marisnick moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Vogelbach for 8.4 FanDuel points...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Willi Castro in left field for Tigers against Athletics

Detroit Tigers infielder/outfielder Willi Castro is in the starting lineup for Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against right-hander Frankie Montas and the Oakland Athletics. Castro is entering the lineup to play left field and bat seventh. Robbie Grossman is in right field and Austin Meadows is at designated hitter. numberFire’s...
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
Washington, DC
Sports
Anaheim, CA
Sports
City
Washington, DC
Local
California Sports
numberfire.com

Cole Tucker on Pirates bench versus Dodgers

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Cole Tucker is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Ryan Pepiot and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Tucker started on second base Tuesday, but he's back on the bench for the second time in three games. Josh VanMeter is replacing Tucker on second base and batting eighth.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Sheldon Neuse leading off for Athletics against Detroit lefty

Oakland Athletics infielder Sheldon Neuse is in the leadoff spot for Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against left-hander Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers. Neuse has been the Athletics' No. 2 hitter in 17-of-26 starts this season and this is just his second time at the top of the order. Tony Kemp has been bumped down from the leadoff role to the bottom of the lineup, while Chad Pinder has jumped up from sixth to second.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Grand slam in win

Devers went 2-for-4 with a grand slam, a double, a walk and two runs in the win over the Braves on Tuesday. Devers ripped launched a Kyle Wright four-seam fastball 432 feet for a grand slam in the top of the second inning, giving the Red Sox a 6-0 lead. He later added a double in the fourth frame and walked and scored in the ninth. The homer was his fifth of the season and his first in a week. He has reached base in 15 consecutive games, notching a hit in 14 of those contests, raising his batting average from .266 to .315 in the process. Devers slash line now sits at .315/.346/.508 with five homers, 15 RBI and 18 runs in 124 at-bats over 30 games in 2022.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josiah
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Hits inside-the-park homer

Bader went 1-for-3 with a two-run, inside-the-park home run in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Orioles. Bader hit the ball to deep left-center field, and he showed off his speed to get all the way around the bases. This was the outfielder's third homer of the season, though he's no stranger to using his speed with seven stolen bases on his stat line. He's added 10 RBI, 16 runs scored and a .242/.318/.379 slash line across 107 plate appearances. With hits in six of nine games in May, he has yet to go on a tear strong enough to justify moving him up from the bottom half of the order.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Cubs' Wade Miley: Struggles in 2022 debut

Miley didn't factor into the decision during Tuesday's 5-4 loss to San Diego, allowing three runs on five hits and five walks with one strikeout in three innings. After being sidelined for the first month of the season with an elbow injury, Miley pitched poorly from the start. He surrendered five baserunners and two runs in the first then three baserunners and one run in the third, with all of the damage coming with two outs in both innings. The 35-year-old found the zone with only 37 of 64 pitches and induced just four swinging strikes. Miley will look to rebound with his next start likely to come against Pittsburgh next week.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Royals' Brad Keller: Allows 10 baserunners in loss

Keller (1-3) took the loss after giving up six runs (five earned) over 5.2 innings in a 6-4 defeat Tuesday in Texas. He allowed nine hits and a walk while striking out three. After retiring the first two batters on groundouts, Keller gave up a solo homer to Corey Seager and three consecutive singles in the three-run first. Seager tagged him for another solo shot in the third and the Rangers manufactured runs in the fourth and sixth. It was arguably his least effective start of the season with the two home runs doubling his season total. Despite the poor showing, the 25-year-old has an excellent 2.70 ERA and 0.98 WHIP through six starts. His next start will likely be early next week against the White Sox.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Angels
MLive.com

Tigers snap 28-inning scoreless streak to beat A’s 6-0

DETROIT -- The Detroit Tigers snapped a 28-inning scoreless streak and a six-game losing streak on Tuesday afternoon, beating the Oakland Athletics 6-0 in the first game of a doubleheader at Comerica Park. The Tigers (9-20) and Athletics (11-19) will play Game 2 at about 4:50 p.m. Tigers starter Tarik...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Padres' Mike Clevinger: Whiffs six in no-decision

Clevinger didn't factor into the decision during Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Cubs, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks with six strikeouts in 4.1 innings. Clevinger put multiple runners on base in every inning except the fourth, with the big bow coming on an Alfonso...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Nick Wittgren: Faltering in May

Wittgren allowed a run on three hits and struck out one in 1.1 innings in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Orioles. Through five appearances in May, Wittgren has allowed three runs in 5.1 innings. He allowed all of one run in April, so this is a discouraging downturn for the righty reliever. For the season, the 30-year-old has a 3.09 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 7:4 K:BB across 11.2 innings while picking up four holds.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Blows save after grand slam

Hendriks allowed two runs on two hits in Monday's loss to the Guardians. He recorded one out and was charged with a blown save. The White Sox entered the ninth inning with an 8-2 lead but Hendriks was called in after Tanner Banks struggled. The veteran righty proceeded to serve up a grand slam to Josh Naylor to send the game to extra innings. His ERA jumped to 4.61 through 13.2 innings after blowing a save for the first time since his season debut.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Remains out of lineup

Lowrie (back) isn't starting Monday against the Tigers. Lowrie was scratched from Sunday's lineup due to lower-back tightness, although he was reportedly available off the bench. He'll likely be available in a depth capacity once again Monday, and he should be considered day-to-day for now.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Jordan Luplow: Slams third homer

Luplow went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 9-3 win over the Marlins. Luplow's first-inning blast wiped out the 2-0 lead Miami took in the top of the frame. From there, it was all Madison Bumgarner and key hits from the lower half of the order. The homer was Luplow's third of the season while working in a part-time role. The righty-hitting outfielder is in the lineup when the Diamondbacks face left-handed starters.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Pirates' Bryse Wilson: Clobbered by Dodgers

Wilson (0-2) took the loss in Tuesday's 11-1 rout at the hands of the Dodgers, surrendering six runs on eight hits and a walk over 2.2 innings. He struck out four. Little went right for Wilson or Pittsburgh in this one, as the right-hander found himself in a 2-0 hole before the top of the first inning was done. Wilson needed 70 pitches (44 strikes) to get eight outs, and he has yet to complete five innings in any of his starts this season. He'll take a 5.82 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 20:10 K:BB through 21.2 innings into his next outing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Tim Anderson: Three hits in win

Anderson went 3-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and two RBI in a 4-1 win Tuesday over Cleveland. Anderson plated the first run of the game with a single in the fifth and added an RBI on his seventh-inning double. It was his fifth stolen base of the season and second in his last three contests. The shortstop has eight multi-hit games in his last 13 appearances, slashing .379/.419/.586 in that span.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy