ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Working as traditional starter

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Yarbrough will start Sunday's game against the Mariners, Marc Topkin of the Tampa...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Brought back from IL

The Rays reinstated Choi (elbow) from the 10-day injured list Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. He'll start at first base and serve as the Rays' cleanup hitter in the team's series finale in Seattle, according to Topkin. Infielder Isaac Paredes was sent to Triple-A Durham to...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Cubs' Wade Miley: Struggles in 2022 debut

Miley didn't factor into the decision during Tuesday's 5-4 loss to San Diego, allowing three runs on five hits and five walks with one strikeout in three innings. After being sidelined for the first month of the season with an elbow injury, Miley pitched poorly from the start. He surrendered five baserunners and two runs in the first then three baserunners and one run in the third, with all of the damage coming with two outs in both innings. The 35-year-old found the zone with only 37 of 64 pitches and induced just four swinging strikes. Miley will look to rebound with his next start likely to come against Pittsburgh next week.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Padres' Mike Clevinger: Whiffs six in no-decision

Clevinger didn't factor into the decision during Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Cubs, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks with six strikeouts in 4.1 innings. Clevinger put multiple runners on base in every inning except the fourth, with the big bow coming on an Alfonso...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Royals' Brad Keller: Allows 10 baserunners in loss

Keller (1-3) took the loss after giving up six runs (five earned) over 5.2 innings in a 6-4 defeat Tuesday in Texas. He allowed nine hits and a walk while striking out three. After retiring the first two batters on groundouts, Keller gave up a solo homer to Corey Seager and three consecutive singles in the three-run first. Seager tagged him for another solo shot in the third and the Rangers manufactured runs in the fourth and sixth. It was arguably his least effective start of the season with the two home runs doubling his season total. Despite the poor showing, the 25-year-old has an excellent 2.70 ERA and 0.98 WHIP through six starts. His next start will likely be early next week against the White Sox.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Oakland, FL
City
Tampa, FL
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Grand slam in win

Devers went 2-for-4 with a grand slam, a double, a walk and two runs in the win over the Braves on Tuesday. Devers ripped launched a Kyle Wright four-seam fastball 432 feet for a grand slam in the top of the second inning, giving the Red Sox a 6-0 lead. He later added a double in the fourth frame and walked and scored in the ninth. The homer was his fifth of the season and his first in a week. He has reached base in 15 consecutive games, notching a hit in 14 of those contests, raising his batting average from .266 to .315 in the process. Devers slash line now sits at .315/.346/.508 with five homers, 15 RBI and 18 runs in 124 at-bats over 30 games in 2022.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Blows save after grand slam

Hendriks allowed two runs on two hits in Monday's loss to the Guardians. He recorded one out and was charged with a blown save. The White Sox entered the ninth inning with an 8-2 lead but Hendriks was called in after Tanner Banks struggled. The veteran righty proceeded to serve up a grand slam to Josh Naylor to send the game to extra innings. His ERA jumped to 4.61 through 13.2 innings after blowing a save for the first time since his season debut.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Jordan Luplow: Slams third homer

Luplow went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 9-3 win over the Marlins. Luplow's first-inning blast wiped out the 2-0 lead Miami took in the top of the frame. From there, it was all Madison Bumgarner and key hits from the lower half of the order. The homer was Luplow's third of the season while working in a part-time role. The righty-hitting outfielder is in the lineup when the Diamondbacks face left-handed starters.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Padres' Blake Snell: Solid again in third rehab start

Snell completed five innings for Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday, allowing one run on three hits and no walks while striking out seven to earn the win. In his third minor-league rehab appearance -- and first at the Triple-A level -- Snell extended to five frames and tossed 59 pitches. The latter number was seven pitches fewer than he threw in his previous rehab outing, but Snell was more effective Tuesday in limiting his opponent to just one run. The Padres haven't yet announced the next step for the left-hander, though manager Bob Melvin has suggested that this was likely his final rehab start, per Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Yarbrough
CBS Sports

Cubs' Jason Heyward: Steals first base

Heyward went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and two runs scored in Monday's win over the Padres. The stolen base is the first of the season for Heyward, who hasn't done with the bat, as evidenced by his .603 OPS, which would be a new career low. The veteran stole 20 or more bases in consecutive seasons back in 2014 and 2015, but he doesn't run nearly as much these days. Heyward recorded eight or fewer steals in each of the past five seasons, so don't expect too much more production in that category, despite the swipe Monday.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Remains out of lineup

Lowrie (back) isn't starting Monday against the Tigers. Lowrie was scratched from Sunday's lineup due to lower-back tightness, although he was reportedly available off the bench. He'll likely be available in a depth capacity once again Monday, and he should be considered day-to-day for now.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sports

Rays' Vidal Brujan: Recalled and starting in right

Brujan was recalled by the Rays on Tuesday and will bat eighth and play right field against the Angels, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Brujan has spent the bulk of this season with Triple-A Durham, spending just two days on the big-league roster. He's gone 0-for-3 at the major-league level but has hit .300/.400/.467 with six steals and as many walks as strikeouts in 16 Triple-A games. He can play all around the diamond and could fill in at multiple spots if he's allowed to stick around, but for now he'll cover for Manuel Margot in the outfield, who's day-to-day with hamstring discomfort. Calvin Faucher was optioned to clear space on the roster.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Dodgers' David Price: Ramping up in Arizona

Price (COVID-19) is getting built up at the Dodgers' training complex in Arizona, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. The veteran recently cleared league protocols and traveled with the Dodgers when the team was in Chicago. However, Price has been out of action for over two weeks after testing positive for COVID-19, so he is taking some time to get his arm built back up. The southpaw will likely resume a bullpen role upon his return.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rays#Mariners#The Tampa Bay Times
CBS Sports

Rays' Manuel Margot: Shaken up after stolen bag

Margot left Monday's game against the Angels after sliding awkwardly into second base, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Margot appeared to stumble as he slid headfirst into second base, and while he did successfully steal the bag, he would have to leave the game after a conversation with the team trainer. He'll be considered day-to-day until the nature of the injury is disclosed.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Ready to pitch two innings

Strasburg (neck) is scheduled to pitch a two-inning simulated game this week at the Nationals' spring training facility in Florida, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports. Manager Dave Martinez said Sunday that he wants Strasburg to build up his pitch count a bit more before beginning a minor-league rehab assignment, so the 33-year-old seems likely to remain in Florida for at least another week. The Nationals have been bringing Strasburg along slowly as he works his way back from thoracic outlet syndrome surgery, which cut short his 2021 season. Since he'll presumably require multiple rehab starts before returning from the 10-day injured list, Strasburg appears unlikely to make his 2022 Nationals debut until June.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Colts' Dennis Kelly: Signs with Indianapolis

The Colts signed Kelly on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Kelly started four games for the Packers in 2021, including Green Bay's playoff loss to the 49ers. The veteran figures to provide valuable depth along the Colts' dominant offensive line during the 2022 campaign.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Angels' Mike Trout: Two homers in win

Trout went 3-for-4 with two home runs, three runs scored, three RBI and a walk in a 12-0 win Tuesday over the Rays. Trout's big game may not receive that much attention as Reid Detmers upstaged him by throwing a no-hitter. Nonetheless, Trout homered off Corey Kluber in the second and added a two-run shot off outfielder Brett Phillips in the eighth. The three-time American League Most Valuable Player has homered in consecutive games and is the only AL player sporting an OPS over 1.000 with a 1.183 mark. He has scored 25 runs in 27 games and is just eight away from 1000 runs scored for his career.
ANAHEIM, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
CBS Sports

Angels' Jake Gatewood: Activated from minor-league IL

Gatewood (unspecified) was activated from Triple-A Salt Lake's 7-day injured list Tuesday. Gatewood was placed on the IL in early April due to an unspecified injury, and he missed over a month before his activation Tuesday. The first baseman displayed good power at Triple-A in 2021 with 28 homers and 84 RBI, but he batted only .227 and registered a troubling 34.9 percent strikeout rate. He has yet to get into a game this season.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Ramon Urias: Battling abdominal issues

Urias was held out of Tuesday's lineup against the Cardinals due to abdominal discomfort, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. The 27-year-old was scheduled to start Tuesday until feeling the abdominal discomfort during batting practice. Urias will be re-evaluated Wednesday and should be considered day-to-day.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Rockies' Randal Grichuk: Head to bench Tuesday

Grichuk is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Giants, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports. Grichuk is 0-for-12 with eight strikeouts over his past three games and will receive Tuesday off to reset. Yonathan Daza will start in left field in his place and bat fifth.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Dolphins' Sony Michel: Inks deal with Miami

Michel signed a contract with the Dolphins on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. The veteran running back will bring depth to a backfield that already includes Chase Edmonds, Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed. Michel appeared in 17 games a season ago with the Rams, rushing for 845 yards and four scores while hauling in 21 passes for 128 yards and one touchdown.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy