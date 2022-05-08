ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'SNL' salutes Mother's Day with a perfect sketch that every parent of teenagers will want to see

By Marco della Cava, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

In time for Mother's Day is a perfect sketch from this weekend's episode of "Saturday Night Live" featuring Cecily Strong as a mother scolding her teenage daughter, played by Chloe Fineman , for drinking at a party.

A somber Strong goes on to tell her daughter how disappointed she is multiple times, noting how when she was young she never went over the line.

Meanwhile, each time she makes that claim, we get a flashback of a teenage Strong making dubious decisions such as being throwing-up drunk at a party to "Tubthumping," having sex in the back of cars and getting high on drugs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43rTM8_0fWjVUsM00
Cecily Strong played a mom with a past on the Mother's Day episode of "Saturday Night Live." Getty

Kate McKinnon shows up as a prim grandma, who also lectures her granddaughter – cue a flashback to her younger days throwing panties at a David Bowie concert. Even host Benedict Cumberbatch gets in on the fun as a buttoned-down dad, who in his younger long-haired days was every bit a hell-raiser.

Every parent of a teen has likely had the ensuing conversation – and associated memory jog.

The message flashed at the end of the sketch: "You may not have been a perfect person, but you're the perfect mom."

