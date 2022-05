The Ivy League regular season Champion Brown Bears (10-5, 4-2 Ivy League) were one of six Ivy League programs to earn a berth into the 2022 NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Tournament. The Bears are the eight-seed and will host Virginia (11-3, 5-1 ACC), the lone ACC program competing in the 2022 field. There are four other Ivy programs seeded in the field as the Ivy League will have five of the eight Second Round home games.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO