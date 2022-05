(ABC 6 News) -- Last year, the MSHSL came two votes short of sanctioning boys volleyball; this time they came short again by one. On Tuesday, the MSHSL's Representative Assembly decided again not to approve the sport officially by a 31-17 vote. A 32nd vote would have ensured the opposite occurred. It is understandably a tough pill to swallow for the boys volleyball community as this affects five high school teams in Southeast Minnesota: Austin, Kasson-Mantorville, Mayo, Rochester Area and Winona.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 11 HOURS AGO