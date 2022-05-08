District 4 Wright County Commissioner Mary Wetter Running for Re-Election

On April 26, the Wright County Board of Commissioners voted in favor of redistricting Districts 3 and 4, moving all of St. Michael into Commissioner Mary Wetter’s district and moving Albertville to District 3.

Despite the voters’ decision two years ago to elect Commissioner Wetter to a four-year term, State Statute mandates Wetter to run for reelection in November of this year despite only serving half her term. Wetter has much more she hopes to accomplish as a Wright County Commissioner.

Wetter has made Wright County her home for 49 years. During those 49 years, she has lived, worked and raised a family in Wright County. Wetter’s husband of 47 years, Leander, also has strong ties to Wright County. Together they have three adult children, John, Paul and Anne, who all have successful careers and families.

In addition to her work on the Board, Wetter also keeps busy with her three young grandchildren who never cease to amaze with what they have to tell her, which helps her hone her listening skills for her constituents. Wetter is dedicated to fighting overspending so that her grandchildren’s generation is not left to bear the burden of those decisions.

Spending by the past board and the debt prior boards incurred have placed a high tax burden on property and through sales tax. Two years ago when she ran for election, Wetter voiced District 4’s concerns about these financial burdens. Under Wetter’s tenure, District 4’s voices were heard for the first time in years. Wetter took an active role in reviewing the budget, asking questions and making cuts to the unnecessary expenses in Wright County. Services remain high for our citizens but not at an unfair cost.

While Wetter is disappointed in the Board’s decision that denies the voters’ decision from two years ago, forcing her need to run for reelection two years prematurely, Commissioner Wetter looks forward to representing her new constituents and welcomes the St. Michael residents new to District 4. Wetter has always stated she is here for her constituents, that she will listen to you, and that the work on cutting costs and reducing taxes in Wright County has only just begun.

Wetter still has more work to get accomplished on behalf of her District 4.

For more information about Wetter and the work she has already completed, and the ongoing efforts she will bring to the Board, visit her website at marywetter.com. To reach Wetter, feel free to contact her at 612-554-1129 or through her website. Also look for Commissioner Wetter on Facebook. Wetter welcomes your input, will listen to you and will continue to work for you.