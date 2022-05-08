ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascadero, CA

Atascadero Fire and Emergency Services turns 100 years old

By Neil Hebert
KSBY News
KSBY News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20utiG_0fWjRGuG00

The Atascadero Fire and Emergency Services Department is celebrating 100 years of service to the community this year.

Saturday, the department held a celebration at Fire Station 1 starting with a flag ceremony by Boy Scout Troop 51, as well as fire safety demonstrations including wildfire preparedness. Antique fire engines were on display for community members to check out. All members of the public were invited to attend.

According to a release from the department, in 1915, Atascadero fire protection was initially provided by volunteers that responded to the scene; they were paid $1.00 per fire. In 1922, Atascadero Fire Protection District was officially created in response to a 5,000-acre wildfire. The first fire station was built in 1927 on Traffic Way. The building still stands in the heart of Atascadero.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

Heartbroken Family Wondering Why After Truck Plunges Off Santa Mateo Coastal Cliff

SAN MATEO COUNTY (KPIX) — Elizabeth Anaya says her brother went out to enjoy an evening barbeque with friends. Hours later, he was killed when the truck he was in mysteriously sped through the intersection on Highway 1, careened through Pescadero State Beach parking lot and drove off an approximately 30-foot cliff into the ocean. A juvenile female also died in the crash and searchers were still trying to locate a third possible victim in the ocean waters off the beach on Sunday. “I mean we were expecting him home and we’re just, I don’t know, we’re puzzled,” Anaya told...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
KGET

Semi-truck trailer lands atop vehicle along Hwy 58

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people were hurt after a semi-truck rolled over with its trailer landing on top of another vehicle Sunday afternoon near Tehachapi. Emergency crews were called to eastbound lanes of Highway 58 near Mills Street just after 2:30 p.m. Kern County Fire says crews found the truck’s trailer on top of […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atascadero, CA
FOX40

Boy critically injured in Grass Valley dirt bike accident

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KXTL) — A 14-year old boy was critically injured after losing control of his Honda CRF250X dirt bike on a offhighway vehicle trail on Saturday, according to the Grass Valley Highway Patrol. Officers said the driver of the dirt bike was negotiating a jump at 15mph when he lost control of the vehicle. […]
GRASS VALLEY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Driving Through San Joaquin River Gets Stuck, Swept Downstream

MENDOTA (CBS13) — A man driving his usual route through the San Joaquin River for work was stuck in the water and swept downstream, losing his pickup truck, said the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Around 7:40 a.m. Saturday morning a work pickup truck was en route to the Madera side of the San Joaquin River to plant some pistachio trees just outside of Mendota. This employee has successfully driven across the river to reach their farming location in the past. This time, though, he would not be successful. The pickup continued down the bank, gradually being submerged in the river’s deep water. The 29-year-old driver jumped out of the vehicle and was carried downstream. Luckily, he was able to cling to some trees while another employee on the riverside contacted 911. The first firemen on the scene were from Cal Fire/Fresno County Fire. They deployed a rescue boat and were able to save the man at about 8:30 a.m. Due to dangerously high water levels, the pickup could not be dragged out of the river.
MENDOTA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Preparedness#Volunteers#Fire Safety#Fire Protection#Boy Scout Troop
KRON4 News

WheelCare Express destroyed in Santa Rosa blaze

SANTA ROSA (KRON) – A fire destroyed the WheelCare Express at 2999 Dutton Avenue in Santa Rosa early Friday, while damaging two adjacent businesses. The fire department received a report of a building on fire shortly before 1 a.m. Friday, according to a press release from the Santa Rosa Fire Department. The two-alarm fire took […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Rollover accident on Highway 101 in Santa Maria kills one

SANTA MARIA, CALIF. – A vehicle rollover accident on southbound Highway 101 left one Nipomo man dead and temporarily closed two lanes in Santa Maria on Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The California Highway Patrol first reported the incident around 9:45 a.m. on southbound Highway 101 and Main Street in Santa Maria. The post Rollover accident on Highway 101 in Santa Maria kills one appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Services
A-Town Daily News

Atascadero arrest records for April 25 to May 1

On April 25, Desiree Rose Bond, 29, transient, was arrested at the intersection of El Camino Real and Morro Road for disorderly conduct: alcohol. On April 26, Stephanie Bateman, 46, transient, was arrested at Santa Barbara Road for possession of unlawful paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance. On April 26,...
ATASCADERO, CA
KGET

NB Hwy 33 remains closed following deadly collision, hazmat situation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A crash that killed at least one person Saturday afternoon forced a road closure at Highways 33 and 46 in western Kern County. The crash was reported at around 2:15 p.m. in Blackwells Corner at the intersection of Highways 33 and 46, according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page. A U-Haul […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KSBY News

KSBY News

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy