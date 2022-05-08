ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Sherpa guide breaks own record scaling Everest for 26th time

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39jUdJ_0fWjPU5c00

An experienced Nepalese Sherpa guide scaled Mount Everest for the 26th time breaking his own record for the most climbs of the world's highest peak, expedition organizers said Sunday.

Kami Rita reached the 8,849-meter (29,032-foot) summit on Saturday evening leading a group of Sherpa climbers who fixed ropes along the route so that hundreds of other climbers and guides can make their way to the top of the mountain later this month.

Rita and 10 other Sherpa guides reached the summit without any problems and had safely returned to lower camps, said Mingma Sherpa of the Kathmandu-based Seven Summit Treks.

The group reached the summit around 7 p.m. on Saturday, which by Everest climbing standards is late. At night, there is risk of weather conditions deteriorating and climbers losing their way on the way down.

Sherpa said the guides were all highly experienced climbers.

There are hundreds of foreign climbers and an equal number of Sherpa guides who will attempt to climb Everest this month. May is the best month to climb Everest since it has the best weather conditions. There are generally only a couple of windows for good weather on the highest section of the mountain in May that enable climbers to reach the summit.

Rita, 52, first scaled Everest in 1994 and has been making the trip nearly every year since then. He is one of many Sherpa guides whose expertise and skills are vital to the safety and success of the foreign climbers who head to Nepal each year seeking to stand on top of the mountain.

His father was among the first Sherpa guides, and Rita followed in his footsteps and then some. In addition to his 26 times to the top of Everest, Rita has scaled several other peaks that are among the world’s highest, including K-2, Cho-Oyu, Manaslu and Lhotse.

Comments / 0

Related
Motor1.com

Best Car Cleaning Products

Our expert review team sprayed, soaped, and soaked our testing vehicles with everything from car shampoos to detailing products to create our review guides. Out of so many soaps tested, which ones are the best to help you get a clean car with the least hassle?. For your convenience, we’ve...
CARS
The Independent

Warning over toxic caterpillars in England as experts tell nature-lovers not to touch them

The public have been warned to be wary of toxic caterpillars that can give rashes to people and cause damage to oak trees.The oak processionary moth caterpillars were first spotted in London in 2006 and have since spread to the south east of England.The caterpillars have black heads and are covered in long white hairs which contain proteins that can cause itchy rashes and irritate the throat and eyes.Contact with the caterpillars can also occasionally cause breathing difficulties in people and pets, so they should not be touched under any circumstances.Oak processionary moth caterpillars also feed on the leaves of...
ANIMALS
FitnessVolt.com

2022 Vancouver Island Showdown Results and Scorecards

The Vancouver Island Showdown was held on Saturday, May 7th, 2022 in Vancouver, Canada. It featured two pro divisions, women’s physique, and women’s bodybuilding. Christelle Zarovska won Women’s Physique and Eva Montgomery won women’s bodybuilding in Vancouver and punched their ticket to compete against some of the most elite competitors in the world in December at the 2022 Olympia.
WORKOUTS
The Independent

The Independent

643K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy