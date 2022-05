The playoff series between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild is now tied 2-2 after the Blues bounced back in a Game 4 victory on home ice. This series being tied was the expectation, but the journey to get there has been quite surprising, especially from the Blues’ perspective. These two teams are so evenly matched that the expectation for the series is now Game 7 or bust, which is certainly a legitimate possibility.

