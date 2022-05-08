ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Oliveira submits Gaethje, Esparza earns title at UFC 274

By JOHN MARSHALL AP Sports Writer
 3 days ago

Lightweight Charles Oliveira shook off two big punches from Justin Gaethje and choked him out to win by submission in the first round at UFC 274 on Saturday night.

Oliveira (33-6, 1 no-contest) had to vacate the title after missing the 155-pound limit by a half-pound at Friday’s weigh-in, leaving Gaethje (24-4) as the only fighter who could take the championship belt.

It may not have been a title fight, but it certainly had plenty of action, including two knockdowns and a takedown by Gaethje. The Arizona native allowed Oliveira up each time and it backfired when the jiu-jitsu specialist knocked him to the ground and took his back, submitting him at 3:22 of the opening round.

Carla Esparza (20-6) took the strawweight title eight years after losing it in the co-main event, working a patient fight to beat Rose Namajunas (12-5) in a split decision.

A fan favorite from eastern Arizona, Gaethje promised a few “car crashes" in a bid to make Oliveira back down.

He smashed into Oliveira early and often, dropping the Brazilian with punches twice in the first round, letting him up both times so he could keep punching. Gaethje added in a takedown and again let Oliveira get back up.

Like he did after getting wobbled by Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier the previous two fights, Oliveira rebounded and attacked.

His face bloodied, Oliveira knocked Gaethje down with a hard right and took his back. Gaethje briefly appeared as if he would escape, but Oliveira got a arm under his chin and forced him to tap out with a rear-naked choke hold.

Namajunas had to wait eight years for a rematch against Esparza, who beat her in the UFC's inaugural strawweight fight in in 2014.

Esparza lost the title to Joanna Jędrzejczyk in her first defense and spent the next eight years working her way back to the top, rounding out the rest of her attack to go with her elite wrestling.

Namanjunas beat Jędrzejczyk in 2018 to take the strawweight title, lost it to Jessica Andrade, then beat her in the rematch. “Thug Rose” reclaimed the title by beating Zhang Weili and won the rematch last November.

Wary of Esparza’s wrestling skills, Namajunas spent most of the night in the desert at a distance, ducking in occasionally to throw punches before backing out. Namajunas sloughed off a takedown attempt in the second round and escaped another early in the third.

Esparza had Namajunas down briefly twice in the fourth round, but she wriggled out both times — the second on a quick flip reversal. Namajunas kept up the same tactics for the fifth round, finishing the fight with a takedown of her own in the closing seconds.

It wasn't enough. Esparza won on two cards, Namajunas the other.

After two opening main card bouts that had the fans booing at times, lightweight Michael Chandler (23-7) sent roars echoing off the rafters by dropping Tony Ferguson (26-8) with a front kick to the head in the second round. Ferguson lay on the canvas for several minutes while being attended to by medical personnel before slowly rising to his stool.

Donald Cerrone had to bow out of his lightweight bout against Joe Lauzon after getting food poisoning. The fight has been rescheduled for next month in Austin, Texas.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

bjpenndotcom

UFC 276 lineup announced including two title fights

The card for UFC 276 has been announced with two title fights, including Israel Adesanya vs Jared Cannonier, being confirmed. The International Fight Week card is always pretty important for the Ultimate Fighting Championship with the promotion going all out in order to create a real buzz around the product. Every year we tend to see an array of big events and fights being put on and in 2022, the UFC will not disappoint after they confirmed the current card is going to feature two title bouts on the billing.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Video: Michael Chandler’s ‘Knockout of the Year’ kick even more unbelievable from alternate angle

Michael Chandler’s most recent knockout win is going to be replayed a million different times from a million different angles. Footage uploaded by UFC bantamweight Randy Costa has given us one of the best angles yet of Chandler’s unbelievable front kick knockout of Tony Ferguson at UFC 274, as we get a clear shot of the KO blow that sent the former interim lightweight champion crashing to the canvas and the fans at Footprint Center in Phoenix into a frenzy.
PHOENIX, AZ
UPI News

Ronda Rousey becomes WWE SmackDown Women's Champion

May 9 (UPI) -- Ronda Rousey became the new SmackDown Women's Champion at WWE's WrestleMania Backlash event. Rousey won the title after defeating Charlotte Flair in a violent I Quit match on Sunday. The bout is won after one competitor forces the other one to say "I quit." The hard-hitting...
PROVIDENCE, RI
hypebeast.com

UFC Legend Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone Announces Retirement After Two More Fights

This past weekend, Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone was forced to pull out of his UFC 274 Lightweight matchup against fellow veteran Joe Lauzon due to an “illness.” Disappointed fans would learn that the UFC legend was hit with a case of food poisoning that could not be remedied by the organization’s medical staff.
UFC
