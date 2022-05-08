Hundreds learn to prepare for wildfire at open house

Hundreds of people visited Fire Station #1 in Woodland Park on Saturday to learn about fire mitigation and preparation. The Northeast Teller County Fire Protection District hosted the open house event on National Fire Preparedness Day.

Fire Chief Tyler Ambert said that public education about fire prevention can help to save lives in an emergency.

"It's just great to have the public here, especially before doors opened, it just shows me that there is a big interest in mitigation and so our goal is to get as many people to start mitigating their properties or mitigate a little bit more of they haven't started at all to actually start some mitigation and give us fighting chance in case a wildfire does come through," he said.

Event visitors were able to sign up for Peak Alerts which sends emergency notifications to cell phones when evacuations have been ordered or other threats to public safety exist. They also received "Ready-Set-Go" bags with a printed checklist of important documents and items to pack in the event of a fire evacuation.

_____

