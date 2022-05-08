2 Shot On Watt Avenue In North Highlands Road Rage Incident

NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) — Two people were shot and are being transported to the hospital on Watt Avenue in North Highlands, said the Sacramento Sheriff’s Office.

At 9:18 p.m. Saturday night, deputies were called to assist fire crews for two people who were shot in a Walmart Supercenter parking lot.

The incident is thought to have stemmed from a road rage incident.

Both victims were in a car together when the shooting occurred.

Both victims are being transported to the hospital and are expected to survive.

The suspect is currently outstanding.

No additional information is available at this time.