ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Highlands, CA

2 Shot On Watt Avenue In North Highlands Road Rage Incident

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eLsIl_0fWjNgEW00

NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) — Two people were shot and are being transported to the hospital on Watt Avenue in North Highlands, said the Sacramento Sheriff’s Office.

At 9:18 p.m. Saturday night, deputies were called to assist fire crews for two people who were shot in a Walmart Supercenter parking lot.

The incident is thought to have stemmed from a road rage incident.

Both victims were in a car together when the shooting occurred.

Both victims are being transported to the hospital and are expected to survive.

The suspect is currently outstanding.

No additional information is available at this time.

Comments / 4

Related
FOX40

Two shot near Scandia after suspected road rage incident

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif, (KXTL). — Two men were shot in a suspected road rage incident in a neighborhood near Madison Avenue and Interstate 80 Saturday night, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. Both men were traveling in a dark-colored Lexus when they were fired upon, and the third passenger was the only person not […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Highlands, CA
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
North Highlands, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

Man shot at Santa Rosa Taco Bell drive-thru, suspect at large

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Rosa Police Department is searching for a man who committed a shooting at a Taco Bell drive-thru early Wednesday morning. A police investigation identified the suspect as Brad James Adams, 27, of Santa Rosa. Police were called to Taco Bell in the 1800 block of Mendocino Avenue at […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
FOX40

CHP: Toddler dies after being struck by truck driven by his grandpa

The Latest – Thursday, May 5 1:15 p.m. The CHP identified the driver as 68-year-old David Souza of Auburn. An officer told FOX40 that Souza is the child’s grandfather and that police has his truck for evidence. An arrest hasn’t been made as the investigation is ongoing. Original story below NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — […]
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX40

Surveillance video reveals timeline, suspects in K Street shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Investigators outlined a timeline of those involved in the deadly K Street shooting in an arrest warrant and criminal complaint from the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.  The arrest warrant is 46 pages long, complete with surveillance images of what occurred before, during, and after the shooting that left six people […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Illegal Marijuana Grow And Rooster Fight Ring Discovered In Calaveras County

BURSON (CBS13) — On April 20, law enforcement served a search warrant in Burson for a large illegal marijuana cultivation operation as well as for illegal rooster fighting activities, said the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office. The operation took place at the 5000 block of Chile Camp Road in Burson where deputies seized 1,008 marijuana plants being illegally grown. The estimated value of the total plants seized exceeded $65,000. The marijuana plants were being grown in “hoop house” structures and seedlings were located in an RV trailer on the site. Detectives additionally served a search warrant at the same property for illegal rooster fighting activities. Over 160 roosters were found at the site, each of which was either banded or collected as evidence. The banded roosters were left at the site and will be inspected by law enforcement and animal services. Additionally, seven firearms were seized, one of which was stolen out of Stockton. 71-year-old Francisco Sanchez-Tinajero of Burson and 45-year-old Maria Concepcion Estrada of Burson were both arrested for various charges.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Police: Multiple ‘ghost guns’ found in North Sacramento home

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said officers and a SWAT team found a fully automatic ‘ghost gun’ and multiple other firearms during a search of a North Sacramento home Tuesday. Police said officers served a search warrant at a home on the 600 block of Las Palmas Avenue where two AR-15 style […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Police: 1 dead, 2 wounded in Modesto targeted shooting

MODESTO,Calif (KTXL) — The Modesto Police Department said officers found a man dead in a vehicle and two others wounded Thursday night after their vehicle was shot at. Just after 11 p.m. police said the department received a call from the victims that their car was being shot at near Tully Road and West Briggsmore […]
MODESTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Police: Suspect Arrested In Deadly Shooting Of Anthony Fuimaono In Fairfield

FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — An arrest has been made in connection to the April 21 shooting death of 56-year-old Anthony Fuimaono in Fairfield, police said Thursday. Richard Kline, 51, of Martinez, was booked into the Solano County Jail and faces a charge of murder. Police responded to the area of Laurel Drive and Manzanita Avenue a little before 11:30 p.m. that night and stopped a car that was attempting to leave the scene. Fuimaono was the driver and was found to have been shot in the abdomen. He was pronounced dead at the hospital a few hours later. Exactly what led up to the shooting is still unclear, though police said they believe an argument occurred beforehand. Fairfield police said no further details could be released at this time.
FAIRFIELD, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Killed In Shooting On Southwest Avenue In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — On Wednesday, a man was killed in a shooting that took place on Southwest Avenue in Sacramento, said the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. Around 11:24 p.m., deputies received a call regarding a shooting on the 5100 block of Southwest Avenue. When deputies arrived they found a man lying on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound. Deputies began performing life-saving measures while waiting for additional support to arrive. Sacramento Metro Fire arrived a short time later and pronounced the subject deceased at the scene. No additional information is available about the suspect. The identity of the victim will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office after identification and notification of next of kin.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

UPDATE: Police find missing Sacramento teenagers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KXTL) — The Sacramento Police Department is looking for two missing teenage girls that were last seen at Valley High School on Friday. Inez Rodriguez, 15, is 5’3″ tall, 120 pounds with long black hair. She was last seen wearing a burgundy and grey “Pink” brand zip-up sweatshirt, light blue jeans, and a […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Remains Of Missing Fresno Woman Found Near Shaver Lake

FRESNO (CBS13) — The skeletal remains of 37-year-old Samantha Tomlinson of Fresno were found this week near Shaver Lake, said the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Tomlinson was reported missing on December 3, 2021 after she did not return from a shopping trip. Crews began searching for Tomlinson, checking the Sierra National Forest and Sequoia National Park since Tomlinson was an avid hiker who frequented those areas. Unfortunately, crews were never able to find Tomlinson or her car. On May 2, the Sheriff’s office received a report of an abandoned 2002 Honda Civic near Dinkey Creek and Rock Creek Roads east of Shaver Lake. Upon checking the license plate, they discovered that the car belonged to Tomlinson. It was believed that the car had been covered in snow throughout the winter, which is why it wasn’t found sooner. Around 20 Search and Rescue members were deployed to the area to continue the search for Tomlinson. On May 4, Search and Rescue members found bones in an area of rough terrain about a half-mile away from where they discovered Tomlinson’s car. The bones were taken to the Coroner’s Office where Tomlinson’s identity was confirmed via dental records on May 6. No foul play was suspected.
FRESNO, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
67K+
Followers
17K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy