ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

PG&E Power Outage Impacts Over 1,000 Customers In Stockton

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PwMwr_0fWjNfLn00

STOCKTON (CBS13) — A power outage affecting PG&E customers has put over 1,000 people out of power in Stockton, said PG&E.

PG&E crews are currently working to restore power as quickly as possible.

No information is available as to the cause of the power outage.

Comments / 8

JD
3d ago

how is this company still exist?... PG&E been bankrupt how many times and they keep taking money from the consumers for their lawsuits

Reply
7
Related
KTLA

Power shutoffs possible for Californians this summer

The California Independent System Operator, which manages the state’s energy grid, warned that more than a million addresses across the state can experience power shutoffs this summer. Being mindful about saving energy could help the state’s power grid, especially during a drought that’s knocking hydroelectric plants offline. And with all of California under some form […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Flood Advisory Issued From Sutter To Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for much of the Central Valley late Tuesday afternoon due to heavy rain rolling through the region. The impacted area stretches from Sutter County down to northern Sacramento County and includes the following areas in between: eastern Colusa, western Yuba, western Placer and eastern Yolo. NWS Sacramento said the advisory will be in effect until 5:45 p.m. Urban and small stream flooding may be possible due to thunderstorms bringing heavy rain. Thunderstorms, showers, gusty winds and hail were forecast across much of interior Northern California on Tuesday and are expected to remain through the evening hours.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Weather: Difference Between A Funnel Cloud, Gustnado, and Tornado

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — In the last few months, viewers have sent in photos wondering if they saw a tornado, funnel cloud, or gustnado, and here is the difference between the three. On Tuesday, a viewer sent a photo from their backyard to CBS13’s Tracy Humphrey, saying they saw a funnel cloud. After sending it to the National Weather Service, it was confirmed to be a gustnado. As Tracy Humphrey explained, a funnel cloud is when you have rotation extending from a storm or cloud base. When that rotation extends to and hits the ground, it is considered a tornado. A gustnado is still a swirl or an eddy; it is not part of the parent cloud. It is an independent eddy that swirls. According to the National Weather Service, an eddy is swirling currents of air at variance with the main current. The big difference is that the swirl that comes with a gustnado does not extend from the base of the cloud all the way down. The wind swirls forming the eddy do not connect to a cloud base. If they did, it would be a funnel cloud.
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
Stockton, CA
Business
City
Stockton, CA
Stockton, CA
Industry
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
67K+
Followers
17K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy