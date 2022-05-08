ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Rich Strike Wins Kentucky Derby, Gets Punched by Race Handler: Video

By Scott McDonald
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Derby winner apparently began nipping at the horse employed to help corral him, which prompted that horse's rider to swing at...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 32

comatoast
3d ago

why didn't the second outrider get on the other side of him and pull him off the pony horse?? could have kept him center. that's the mistake here. both horses need to be protected. human fault. 💯.

Reply(1)
20
cathouse1
3d ago

The handler exacerbated the anxiety of both animals by yanking on the reins and smacking the horse. If I'd been the jockey, I'd have cracked him with my crop. Rich Strike was full of P and V after that spectacular run. He needed some alone time to trot off his energy, not a strong arm.

Reply
22
Jay Killa
3d ago

I agree, he should have let the horse go. However, I thought the pony horse handled it well, what a sweetheart he was.

Reply(5)
11
Related
wmar2news

Rich Strike trainer addresses post-race biting incident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Churchill Downs outrider is facing some criticism for what happened after Rich Strike crossed the finish line at the 148th Kentucky Derby. Video from moments after the race shows Derby winner Rich Strike biting outrider Greg Blasi and his pony multiple times. Blasi physically responds in an attempt to control Rich Strike.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
Hello Magazine

Disappointing news for the Queen confirmed ahead of Platinum Jubilee

Horse racing is one of the Queen's favourite pastimes, but there has been some disappointing news for the monarch ahead of the Epsom Derby. The event, which will honour the royal's 70-year reign on the throne, was due to see three of her thoroughbreds competing for glory, but sadly all of them have been withdrawn. The Queen was hoping for success with Reach For The Moon, especially since the Epsom Derby is the only one of the five flat racing classics that one of her entrants hasn't won at, but the horse's joint trainer, John Godsen, said that the thoroughbred hadn't sufficiently recovered from an injury.
CORONAVIRUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Preakness Stakes#Belmont Stakes#The Kentucky Derby
CBS Sports

2022 Kentucky Derby sets betting record with $179M wagered on race

The 2022 Kentucky Derby took in the highest betting handle in the history of the Triple Crown race. According to ESPN, a record $179 million was wagered in the pari-mutuel pool on Saturday's Kentucky Derby -- a big 17 percent increase over the track's 2021 returns. The $179 million handle...
SPORTS
Mashed

How To Make An Oaks Lily, The Official Cocktail Of The Kentucky Oaks

Get your floppy hats, bowties, and fascinators ready! Each May, as spring is in full swing in the U.S., people from all over the world travel to Louisville, Kentucky to watch 20 horses and jockeys race to the finish line. The tradition has been embedded in American culture since it began in 1875, according to the event's official website.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Dangerous Post-Race Incident

John Hunter Nemechek's win at the Dead on Tools 200 on Friday was almost marred by an unfortunate post-race incident. As Nemechek was being interviewed following his first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series of 2022, a beer thrown from the crowd nearly beaned him. It wound up striking his car.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Look: NASCAR Driver Had Scary Moment Following Race

A NASCAR driver avoided what could've been a serious injury during his post-race interview on Friday night. John Hunter Nemechek won the Dead on Tools 200 at Darlington Raceway on Friday evening. It was the first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series win for the NASCAR driver. Following the win, someone...
MOTORSPORTS
The Daily South

The Sweet Reason the Long-Shot Kentucky Derby Winner's Trainer Painted His Nails Gold

Trainer Eric Reed pulled off one of the greatest upsets in the history of the Kentucky Derby on Sunday, and he did it with help from his daughter. His horse, Rich Strike, wasn't even entered in the race on Friday morning. It was thanks to a last-minute scratch that the team even made it to the Churchill Downs paddock. As the gun sounded on Sunday, they had 80-1 odds. When Rich Strike and jockey Sonny Leon crossed the finish line just a few minutes later, they became the second-longest shot to win the 148-year-old race.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

PHOTOS: ‘Breaking Bad’s Dean Norris Had Himself a Day at the Kentucky Derby

The most exciting two minutes in sports certainly did not disappoint this weekend as the 2022 Kentucky Derby brought us an unexpected victor. And there was plenty of excitement surrounding the events as Rich Strike, the race’s 80-1 longshot – and last-minute entry – filled the thousands of spectators with excitement with an impressive win. Including Breaking Bad star Dean Norris, who documented his exciting time at the historic event for his Twitter followers Saturday afternoon.
ENTERTAINMENT
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
929K+
Followers
92K+
Post
826M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy