ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asia

Victims voice disbelief, anger as Philippine dictator's son nears power

By Ted ALJIBE, JAM STA ROSA, ROMEO GACAD, Andrew BEATTY
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16l9bS_0fWjNWM800
Former political prisoner Bonifacio Ilagan was tortured repeatedly during his two years in the jails of former dictator Ferdinand Marcos /AFP

On the eve of elections that look set to return the son of late Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos to the presidential palace, the regime's victims are hurt and dismayed -- but determined to renew their struggle.

"In other countries, dictators were lined up against the wall. That never happened to them," said 70-year-old Bonifacio Ilagan.

A former political prisoner, Ilagan was captured during a raid on a dissident safehouse in 1974.

As chairman of the communist youth organisation Kabataang Makabayan, he was a significant catch.

He was held for two years in the elder Marcos's jails and tortured repeatedly to give up fellow opponents of the regime.

Ilagan remembers the long nightmare clearly.

He recalls the beatings, his screams as hot irons seared the soles of his feet, and when captors tried to force a stick into his penis to force him to talk.

Through tears, he remembers when "they inserted bullets between the fingers of both hands and squeezed my hand so tightly that I was screaming."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UBzrW_0fWjNWM800
Former political prisoner Bonifacio Ilagan looks at the "Wall of Remembrance" showing names of victims from the martial law era under former dictator Ferdinand Marcos /AFP

"I felt that my bones would crack," the playwright and filmmaker told AFP at a memorial museum in the capital Manila.

He remembers too the aching loss brought by his sister Rizalina's abduction and her presumed extrajudicial execution by Marcos's agents. Her remains have never been found.

But for a large number of Ilagan's 110 million fellow citizens, memories of Marcos's power-crazed era of brutality have faded or blurred.

Ferdinand Marcos ruled the Philippines for two decades, becoming increasingly dictatorial and kleptocratic as his rule came under threat.

Amnesty International estimates his security forces either killed, tortured, sexually abused, mutilated or arbitrarily detained about 70,000 opponents.

Marcos and his wife Imelda would eventually become international bywords for dictatorial excess.

While cracking down on dissent and dishing out contracts to cronies, they looted an estimated $10 billion from the state, created an island reserve for African wildlife and -- infamously -- amassed a collection of 3,000 shoes.

In Manila, people still recall audacious palace parties that raged into the early morning, and when Imelda decided to requisition a plane and fly guests to Hong Kong for an impromptu shopping trip.

The party finally ended in 1986 when they were ousted in a "People Power" revolution and sent into exile.

But three decades after Marcos died disgraced in Hawaii, his image and political dynasty are being resurrected.

On Monday, his only son, Ferdinand Marcos Junior, popularly known as "Bongbong", is expected to win the presidential election in a landslide.

- 'What has become of us?' -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zLrqx_0fWjNWM800
Thousands of supporters of Philippine presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr cheer at the last campaign rally ahead of the May 9 election /AFP

For Ilagan, the Marcos renaissance is as painful as it is unfathomable.

"What has become of us?" he asked, his eyes looking around for answers among relics of the dictatorship in the now Covid-shuttered museum.

"Our culture, our psyche has been perverted, to the point where many of us do not see reality, even when faced with fact."

"The son of the dictator becoming president, 50 years after Marcos senior declared martial law, it is really unthinkable," he said.

"The (polling) figures say he's going to be president, but I cannot for the life of me grasp how real that could be."

But in some ways, he and other victims admit, the Marcos revival is explainable.

After the regime was ousted, trials for tax fraud and corruption dragged on for decades. No one in the family was jailed.

There were no Argentine-style junta trials for rights abuses or even a South African-style Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

Efforts to recover plundered state assets are incomplete, leaving the family a vast war chest to restore their networks of patronage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OtHxH_0fWjNWM800
Nearly 40 years after the Philippines began hunting for billions of dollars plundered during former dictator Ferdinand Marcos's regime, much of the loot is still missing and no one in the family has been jailed /AFP/File

Today, Imelda is on bail for a 2018 conviction over embezzled funds and lives freely in Manila, her husband's remains have been moved to the national heroes' cemetery, and several family members hold political office.

"They were welcomed back as if nothing has happened," said Judy Taguiwalo, another anti-Marcos activist who was twice arrested and tortured.

Taguiwalo believes impunity following the revolution and the failures of successive post-Marcos governments to improve Filipinos' lives provided fertile ground for a rewriting of history.

"There's a lot of reflection going on right now," she said. "It is not enough to change the person in the presidential palace. The important thing is to have substantive changes for the majority of the people."

The current election campaign has seen innumerable misleading Facebook posts that convinced millions -- many too young to remember the regime directly -- that the Marcoses presided over a "golden age" of peace and economic growth.

"The time when his father was president was a very successful era," first-time voter Alma Lisa Ecat, 20, told AFP.

"The Philippines was on top, not like today," she said, adding that well-documented instances of extrajudicial killings, torture and disappearances were, at minimum, exaggerated.

"I think those stories are made up by some people who don't like the Marcos family" she claimed.

- Sins of the father -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Me7Az_0fWjNWM800
Philippine presidential candidate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr is widely predicted to win election in a landslide /AFP

Ferdinand Marcos Jr's unwillingness to admit to his family's controversial history has left many fearing he may repeat it.

"Marcos junior has not publicly acknowledged the crimes of his father and his family's role as direct beneficiaries of such crime," said Cristina Palabay, secretary-general of the human rights group Karapatan.

His campaign spread "countless historical lies" about what happened in the Philippines between 1965 and 1986, she alleged.

For Bonifacio Ilagan, the swirl of misinformation and the Marcos resurgence mean a reluctant return to the activism that already consumed the best years of his life.

"I think there's no other path for me. I've spent the best years of my life in this movement for a meaningful transformation of our society."

"There's no way I could go back, if only for the memory of my sister, in memory of my friends who have sacrificed their lives."

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Son of late Philippine dictator wins presidency in landslide

The son of late Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos cemented a landslide presidential election victory Tuesday, after Filipinos bet a familiar but tainted dynasty could ease rampant poverty -- while dismissing warnings the clan's return will deepen corruption and weaken democracy. - 'More death, more hunger' - Rights activists, Catholic leaders and political commentators all warned against returning the Marcos clan to power.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Pariah to president: Marcos Jr returns family to Philippines supremacy

Ferdinand Marcos Jr, whose dictator father and namesake plundered and brutalised the Philippines for decades, on Tuesday won a historic election victory, capping his clan's journey from pariahs to the presidential palace. - Polarising figure - Growing up in the presidential palace in Manila, Marcos Jr wanted to be an astronaut before he followed in his father's footsteps into politics. 
POLITICS
AFP

US congratulates Philippines' Marcos but pledges to promote rights

The United States said Wednesday it will seek close security ties with the Philippines under its next president, the son of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, but made clear it would raise human rights. "But obviously (the) Philippines plays such a critical, important role and we will seek to continue close partnership in the security realm and increasing trade and economic ties," Campbell said.
WORLD
AFP

Duterte popularity sweeps daughter to Philippines election win

Outgoing Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte could face international charges over his deadly drug war, but his daughter's thumping victory in the vice presidential race shows his popularity remains sky-high. That popularity has rubbed off on his daughter, who supporters see as a safe pair of hands to continue his legacy -- and protect him from potential criminal charges in the Philippines or abroad when he leaves office.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
AFP

Ferdinand Marcos Jr claims victory in Philippines election

The son of late Philippines dictator Ferdinand Marcos on Wednesday claimed victory in the presidential election, vowing to be a leader "for all Filipinos", his spokesman said. Their success at the ballot box means the two offspring of authoritarian leaders will hold the highest elected positions for the next six years. 
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ferdinand Marcos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dictators#Political Prisoner
ohmymag.co.uk

Vladimir Putin’s ‘secret girlfriend’ is rumoured to be pregnant again, the Russian President isn't thrilled

The Russian President prefers to keep quiet about his private life, but he cannot silence rumours. It is believed that Putin and Alina Kabaeva have been in a relationship since 2008. The Russian President has denied these rumours but he has been seen on various occasions with the ex-gymnast. A Russian news channel has said that Kabaeva is pregnant again.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kim Jong-un orders North Korea’s nuclear programme to go ahead at ‘maximum speed’ during military parade

Kim Jong-un has vowed to bolster North Korea’s nuclear forces at “maximum speed” in a defiant speech during a massive military parade on Monday night.In his speech, Mr Kim also made an open threat that North Korea would use its “nuclear forces” against countries that provoked it.The military parade that started late on Monday night showcased the country’s largest-known intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) among other weapons.“We will continue to implement measures aimed at strengthening and developing our country’s nuclear forces at the maximum speed,” Mr Kim told his troops and the crowd gathered for the parade at a Pyongyang...
POLITICS
AFP

Ukrainian forces collect Russian dead left behind

After combing the forests and meadows west of Kyiv, a special Ukrainian unit finally found what they were searching for —- the body of a Russian "occupier". - 'He was left' - In Zavalivka village west of Kyiv, a forensics team cordoned off a shallow grave where nearby residents said a body had been buried by Ukrainian territorial forces weeks ago. 
MILITARY
AFP

G7 countries pledge to stop Russia oil imports

The G7 club of wealthy nations committed Sunday to phasing out its dependency on Russian oil and issued a scathing statement accusing President Vladimir Putin of bringing "shame" on Russia with his invasion of Ukraine. "We commit to phase out our dependency on Russian energy, including by phasing out or banning the import of Russian oil.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Country
Philippines
AFP

Russian envoy to Poland splattered with liquid on Victory Day

The Russian ambassador to Poland was splattered with a red substance by pro-Ukraine activists in Warsaw on Monday when he tried to lay a wreath to mark Victory Day. "In Warsaw, during the laying of a wreath at the cemetery of Soviet soldiers, an attack was carried out on the Russian ambassador to Poland, Sergei Andreev, and the Russian diplomats accompanying him," Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Telegram.
SOCIETY
UPI News

First Russian soldier to be tried for war crimes stemming from Ukraine

May 11 (UPI) -- Ukraine is set to begin trying the first Russian soldier for war crimes, the country's prosecutor general announced Wednesday. A 21-year-old Russian soldier accused of gunning down an unarmed civilian in February will be the first to go to trial, Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said in a statement posted on Facebook.
MILITARY
AFP

French court upholds fake-job verdict against former PM Fillon

A French appeals court on Monday upheld a conviction against former right-wing prime minister Francois Fillon for providing a fake parliamentary assistant job to his wife that saw her paid hundreds of thousands of euros in public funds. On Monday, the court overturned that conviction, however.
POLITICS
AFP

AFP

61K+
Followers
27K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy