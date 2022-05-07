ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'It was my turn to lose': Canelo Álvarez suffers stunning loss to Dmitry Bivol

By Jorge Castillo
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

Canelo Álvarez had three minutes to avoid disaster, one round to knock out Dmitry Bivol and salvage what the world thought would’ve been an easy victory.

A minute into his final chance, Álvarez, the Mexican superstar fighting on Cinco de Mayo weekend , was being booed by a crowd that adored him. A minute later, Mike Tyson , sitting ringside, decided he had seen enough and left.

Álvarez wasn’t going to pull off the miracle. He wasn’t going to put the bigger Bivol on his back. Bivol was, stunningly, too good . Nothing was working. And when the three minutes were up, after Bivol connected with a few more clean shots, the question was whether the three judges would steal a win for the star of Saturday night’s show at T-Mobile Arena.

Bivol won the fight, as he should have, though by a unanimous decision that was closer than it should’ve been. Each judge scored the fight 115-113 for Bivol (20-0, 11 knockouts).

“It was my turn to lose ,” Álvarez said in Spanish in the ring after his first loss in nine years. “I don’t have any excuses. I didn’t do enough to win.”

Minutes later, Álvarez struck a different tone in his post-fight news conference, saying he didn’t think he lost to Bivol.

“He won four, five rounds, maximum," Álvarez asserted multiple times.

It was just the second professional defeat for Álvarez (57-2-2, 39 KOs). The other was against Floyd Mayweather Jr. as a light-middleweight. He fought Saturday as a light-heavyweight (175 pounds) for the second time in his career, challenging Bivol for his World Boxing Assn. title.

Álvarez was the heavy favorite, better than 5 to 1, against the soft-spoken Russian. He was expected to win to officially set up his long-awaited third fight against Gennadiy Golovkin. That bout was tentatively scheduled for Sept. 17, the day after Mexican Independence Day. SoFi Stadium was being considered as the site. It would have been a huge draw.

There’s now a chance that fight won’t happen, at least not in September.

“Thank you, Eddie Hearn,” Bivol said, referring to Álvarez’s promoter. “Sorry I broke your plans with Gennadiy Golovkin, maybe.”

Instead, a rematch is possible, perhaps for that September date. Álvarez said he wants one.

“It doesn’t end like this,” he said.

Bivol said he would give Álvarez another shot.

“No problem,” Bivol said. “Let’s talk about one.”

The two fighters took the ring after an underwhelming undercard punctuated by a boring victory by Montana Love over crowd favorite Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela, a native of Jalisco, Mexico.

Boos filled the arena for Bivol’s entrance. The Russian was understated for his ring walk. His opponent was not.

Álvarez emerged from the tunnel on a platform that lifted him for everyone to see. Pyrotechnics and smoke went off around him. He pumped his fist while a mariachi played the “Rocky” theme song. He wore pink Dolce & Gabbana garb and walked to the ring with a group of folklórico dancers behind him.

A Mexican flag was waved in the ring. Dozens of others were sprinkled throughout the crowd. In the other corner, there was no sign of Bivol’s Russian background. His flag didn’t appear. His national anthem wasn’t played.

Bivol, despite being the champion, was introduced first. In the introduction, the ring announcer said Bivol was fighting out of Indio and didn’t mention St. Petersburg, his hometown. The erasure was expected: The WBA in March ruled to prohibit anything Russian — except fighters — from its events during Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Bivol was an afterthought anyway. The event was about Álvarez fighting on Cinco de Mayo weekend for the first time in three years.

He was the headliner. The night was supposed to be about him. It became about him being overmatched from start to finish.

Álvarez was aggressive in the early going but seemed to tire by the middle rounds. Bivol remained in control. Calm and cool, he didn’t relent. He landed 152 punches to Álvarez’s 84. He connected with 46 jabs while Álvarez hit him with just 10. Power shots were 106 to 74. Bivol said Álvarez hurt him, but just his left arm, as he expected from seeing his opponent’s previous fights.

It was a thorough victory, one most nearly everyone in attendance didn’t anticipate. What should’ve been a Mexican celebration became a shocking disappointment.

“Feliz Cinco de Mayo, Mexican fans!” Bivol said, addressing the crowd in the ring. “I’m glad I proved myself today I’m the best.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Boxing Scene

WBC Prez Expects Canelo To Bounce Back Strong After Defeat To Bivol

World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman was disappointed that his organization's champion, Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, tasted defeat last Saturday night. Canelo, who holds the WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO world titles at super middleweight, moved up to 175-pounds to challenge WBA light heavyweight king Dmitry Bivol. Before a lively crowd at...
LAS VEGAS, NV
FanSided

Dmitry Bivol discusses details surrounding potential rematch with Canelo Álvarez

Dmitry Bivol discusses rematch with Canelo Álvarez & post-fight details. This past weekend, the boxing world witnessed a shocking result as WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol (20-1) defeated Mexican superstar Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (57-2-2) on Cinco De Mayo weekend. The fight was dominated by the 31-year-old Russian, a significant underdog coming into the fight even though he was the champion and Canelo was moving up in weight.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castano 2 this Saturday on Showtime

By Allan Fox: Jermell Charlo faces Brian Castano in a rematch for the undisputed 154-lb championship this Saturday, May 14th, on Showtime at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. The fight card will be televised on Showtime at 9:00 p.m. ET. WBO junior middleweight champion Castano (17-0-2, 12...
CARSON, CA
Los Angeles, CA
