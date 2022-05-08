ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

'SNL' takes on Roe v. Wade and abortion laws

erienewsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeading into the final month of its season, "Saturday Night Live" took on the biggest story of the week: Politico obtaining a draft of a majority opinion written by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito that would overturn Roe v. Wade. The NBC variety show opened its latest episode by...

www.erienewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

What a Roe v. Wade Overturn Could Mean For Birth Control

The Supreme Court's leaked draft opinion on Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health has left many of us with serious questions about the future of reproductive freedom in the US. The opinion, if made official, would overturn Roe v. Wade and the right to abortion under the US Constitution. This reality has left people asking: Are abortions still legal right now? (Yes.) Should I stockpile Plan B? (It's not necessary to buy out your pharmacy, but maybe grab a pack or two.) And will the ruling affect my access to birth control? The answer to that is no, not directly; neither Roe nor Dobbs has anything to do with contraceptives, and no one's access will be immediately impacted. But there may still be reason for concern.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samuel Alito
Person
Kate Mckinnon
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
Person
Cecily Strong
The Week

What the polls really say about Americans and Roe v. Wade

With the U.S. Supreme Court apparently poised to strike down Roe v. Wade (1973), pro-choicers and pro-lifers have both claimed mainstream support while denouncing their opponents as extremists. Here's everything you need to know:. What do the polls say?. Outside the Supreme Court last week, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) blamed...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snl#Abortion Rights#Abortion Laws#Nbc
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
morningbrew.com

If Roe v. Wade is overturned, abortion pills could be the next target

If Roe v. Wade is overturned, as a Supreme Court opinion leaked this week suggested, abortion pills would likely become the next target of conservative legislators and the anti-abortion movement. Abortion pills (aka medication abortions) already account for over half of all abortions in the US, according to the Guttmacher...
U.S. POLITICS
wmagazine.com

Inside New York’s Abortion Rights Rally to Uphold Roe v. Wade

There was never any doubt that Tuesday would see protests break out all across America. In the late hours of Monday May 2, Politico published an unprecedented leak of a drafted Supreme Court opinion that spelled out the end for Roe v. Wade, posing the largest threat to an American’s right to right to abortion access in the decades since the landmark 1973 legislation passed. (You can read everything we know—and don’t know—about the contents and implications of the document, which Chief Justice John Roberts has since confirmed is authentic, here.) Demonstrations started out early in Washington, D.C., where pro-choice advocates gathered outside the Supreme Court to demand that the Biden administration take action. And they quickly spread across the nation to cities like New York, where one of the largest protests took place in downtown Manhattan’s Foley Square.
PROTESTS
protocol.com

Tech companies face a legal nightmare if Roe v. Wade is overturned

The Supreme Court is poised to end abortion rights as the U.S. has known them for five decades, creating a state-by-state approach to reproductive law that will test tech companies’ commitments to the privacy of user data and their own workers. Chief Justice John Roberts has confirmed the authenticity...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WUSA9

Roe v. Wade debate renews push to ratify Equal Rights Amendment

WASHINGTON — The Roe v. Wade debate over abortion has renewed some locals' interest in adding the Equal Rights Amendment to the constitution. Supporters believe the amendment could help protect abortion rights in America and, until recently, Virginia was right in the middle of that fight. Since Politico's Roe...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy