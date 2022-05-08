ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

New bill promises $400 TABOR refunds in your pocket six to nine months earlier than usual

By Sean Rice
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47B04F_0fWjLwBK00


COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On April 25, Colorado Governor Jared Polis stood at the steps of the state Capitol and promised every Coloradan $400 refunds for single tax filers and $800 for joint filers. The money comes from TABOR (Taxpayer Bill of Rights) refunds, also called "excess state revenue."

"Four hundred dollars will help people now," Polis said. "Rising prices, gas at four dollars a gallon. Groceries costing more."

Senate Bill 233 is making its way through the Colorado Legislature right now. It will ensure that all 5.8 million Coloradans get their TABOR refund, something that isn't promised year to year. TABOR refunds are only given out if the state has excess revenue to dispense of.

Senator Nick Hinrichsen from Pueblo told KRDO the TABOR money belongs to the taxpayer, and this year a large amount of excess revenue is expected.

"If the state revenue exceeds inflation and population growth, whatever amount is excess above that needs to be returned to the taxpayer," Sen. Hinrichsen said.

If the bill passes, TABOR refunds will go out six to nine months earlier than every year prior. Checks will be mailed directly to each Coloradan by the end of summer, the end of August or early September.

Hinrichsen said he is positive that refund amounts will not be less than $400 for single filers or less than $800 for joint filers. The amount was calculated by the amount of people that filed their taxes and the amount of excess revenue collected.

"It came out to pretty precisely $400 for individuals and $800 for joint filers to make it equal for all Coloradans," Sen. Hinrichsen said.

If this method of TABOR refunds is approved, it will differ from the way these refunds were distributed in previous years. Before, they would be a part of a sales tax refund or property tax exemption, according to 9 News, our news partners in Denver.

However, Hinrichsen said the new, proposed method will put more money back into middle income households. He said those that make $94,000 or less individually, $188,000 or less jointly, will see more money this way than any other way TABOR refunds have been allocated in the past.

"For a typical family of four in Pueblo that makes $90,000 or less a year, you are looking at about $260 more than you would have gotten next April, and you'll be getting it in late August or early September," Sen. Hinrichsen said.

The senator from Pueblo says these direct to the taxpayer checks are needed more than ever in 2022.

"Inflation is unlike we have seen in a long time and because of where the inflation is, we see it in gas we see it in groceries, we see it in the cost of housing, not so much on luxury goods," Sen. Hinrichsen said. "It's hitting working class Coloradans the hardest."

Senate Bill 233 is expected to be voted on before the Colorado Legislative Session ends on Wednesday, May 11.

The post New bill promises $400 TABOR refunds in your pocket six to nine months earlier than usual appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 1

Related
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

These Four Colorado Towns Said No To Legal Marijuana Sales

The availability of legal marijuana in Colorado is widespread, but there are still many communities that remain resistant to the growing trend. So many municipalities across the state have reaped the benefits of tax revenue from pot sales. More and more Colorado cities are realizing that no matter what, their residents are going to get their pot fix somewhere, so the tax revenue might as well stay in the local community.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

House Approves Colorado Cashback Plan, Bill Heads To Senate For Final Vote

DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado taxpayers are one step closer to getting an early refund. The House approved the Colorado Cashback plan on Tuesday. Under the plan, individuals would receive $400 each, and couples would get $800, but those amounts may be higher thanks to an added amendment. The refunds are required under the Taxpayer Bill of Rights or TABOR but weren’t set to go out until next year. Now, if state revenue is higher than expected, state taxpayers could get more money. (credit: Thinkstock) Gov. Jared Polis told CBS4 last month that if the state Legislature passes the bill, he’ll put the checks in the mail. Now that timeline is looking like September. The governor said Colorado has recovered more jobs than it lost during the pandemic, and our economy is so strong, that revenue will exceed what the state’s allowed to spend under TABOR by about $1.4 billion. The legislature has to either issue a refund or ask voters to keep the money. The bill heads to the state Senate for a final vote before it lands on the governor’s desk.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
City
Pueblo, CO
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Pueblo, CO
Government
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

The Story Behind Colorado’s Beautiful Million Dollar Highway

A ride down Colorado's breathtaking Million Dollar Highway is not only a sight to behold, it is also a ride that for some, will send your blood pressure through the roof. Some people call this stretch of highway through Ouray and the San Juan Mountains the most dangerous highway in America. Is it really? Who built this road, and what were they thinking?
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Polis
KKTV

Cigarette likely to blame for the ‘Winter Fire’ near Trinidad in Colorado

TRINIDAD, Colo. (KKTV) - A fire burned more than 8 acres near Trinidad on Sunday, and it was likely sparked by a cigarette. The “Winter Fire” was 100 percent contained as of Monday. The Las Animas County emergency manager shared details about the fire with the public on Monday. It was sparked near I-25 close to mile marker 20.
TRINIDAD, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tabor#Senate Bill#Tax Refund#The Colorado Legislature#Coloradans
9NEWS

Prominent Denver defense lawyer pushes for statewide prosecutor accountability law

DENVER — Suzanne Morphew disappeared from her Salida home in May 2020. One year later, her husband, Barry, was charged with murder. In April, the judge in the case sanctioned prosecutors for what he described as a "continuing pattern" of failing to turn over evidence to the defense. Two weeks later, Morphew walked out of the Fremont County courthouse a free man after prosecutors dropped the charges against him.
DENVER, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Crime Victim Services funding bill to provide millions for Colorado advocacy centers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A bill that would provide millions in funding for crime victim advocacy centers has passed the Colorado House and Senate, and now awaits Gov. Jared Polis' signature. In 2016, the Colorado Organization for Victim Assistance (COVA) started to experience a dramatic decrease of funds. “At the federal level we have The post Crime Victim Services funding bill to provide millions for Colorado advocacy centers appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

WATCH: Wind in Colorado takes gas station canopy to the ground

ANTONITO, Colo. (KKTV) - Thankfully, no one was killed or even hurt after the wind took a gas station canopy to the ground in Colorado on Sunday. The whole ordeal was caught on camera by surveillance video at the station and by someone nearby on a cell phone. It happened Sunday at the Pacheco Station in Antonito. The small town is near the Colorado and New Mexico border, south of Alamosa. According to 11 News chief meteorologist Brian Bledsoe, the area saw wind gusts up to 70 MPH on Sunday. Robert Pacheco, the owner of Pacheco Station, explained he had just purchased this gas station about two months ago. He’s in the process of remodeling to help enhance the curb appeal for Main Street. His goal is to have the lowest gas prices in the area.
ANTONITO, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
KRDO News Channel 13

New red light camera in east Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department announced plans to put an additional red light camera in the city. According to police, a new camera went live Thursday at the intersection of Maizeland and Academy. CSPD says the new intersection is entering a calibration phase and will remain in effect until the The post New red light camera in east Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy