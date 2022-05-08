ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Discovery Canyon wins state

By Danny Mata
 3 days ago
The Discovery Canyon Thunder completed a perfect season with a 3-0 win over Cherry Creek in the boy's volleyball state title match.

Disco not only finished the year undefeated, they did not lose a single set all year.

The Thunder are the first Colorado Springs team to win the state crown.

