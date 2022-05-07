ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Fountas scores 2 goals as DC United beats Dynamo 2-0

 3 days ago

Taxiarchis Fountas scored goals about 7 minutes apart and Rafael Romo made his MLS debut as D.C. United beat the Houston Dynamo 2-0 on Saturday night.

Fountas chipped in a first-timer off a corner kick by Julian Gressel in the 35th minute and blasted a rising shot into the net in the 43rd to give D.C. United (4-5-0) a 2-0 lead. Fountas, in his first MLS season, had his second multi-goal game in three starts with United.

Romo, who signed with D.C. United at the end of April, made his first MLS appearance when he replaced starting goalkeeper Bill Hamid in the 49th minute. The 32-year-old Venezuelan stopped the only shot he faced.

Houston (3-4-3) has lost three in a row and is winless in its last four games.

