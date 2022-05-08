ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TCC Music Hall renamed in honor of Linda Ronstadt

By Tina Giuliano
 3 days ago
The Tucson Convention Center Music Hall is now called the Linda Ronstadt Music Hall. The streets of downtown Tucson were flooded with mariachi fans for the 40th Annual International Mariachi Conference. But just minutes before the concert began, the music hall was dedicated to the music legend.

Thousands of fans erupted with applause when the music legend and Tucsonan walked on stage for the dedication.

"She's the daughter of Tucson," Mayor Regina Romero said. "We wanted to recognize Linda Ronstadt and her family and her success in music."

Ronstadt has won 11 Grammy Awards and nominated for 27. By the end of the 1970s, she was the highest paid woman in rock and performing with bands like the Eagles. Romero said it's important to recognize the impact that Ronstadt and her music has had on the whole country, especially Tucson.

“We're also recognizing that we really haven’t really named anything around the city after Mexican American women,” Romero said.

The TCC Plaza will also be named after Mexican-American community activist and journalist, Alva B. Torres.
Comments / 10

LarryM
3d ago

so all of the talk being the daughter of Tucson and her accomplishments all come down to "she's Mexican"?Democrats racist as ever.....

Reply(2)
5
Carol Torres
2d ago

The daughter of Tucson?? I am a Tucson native, can't recall any contributions ever made by Ronstad to show her appreciation of Tucson! Left and lived in California.

Reply
3
