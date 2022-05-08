Kendrick Castillo remembered 3 years later

DENVER (CBS4) – During a sentencing hearing on May 6, 2022, Bustaman Kartabrata was given one life sentence in the Colorado Department of Corrections for each of three 1st Degree Murder counts, plus another 3-years for felony menacing. Bustaman Kartabrata (credit: Denver Police) In April 2022, a jury deliberated for just over three hours before finding Kartabarta, 62, guilty of three counts of first-degree murder for the 2019 killings of Joseph McDaniels, Althea McDaniels, and their eleven-year-old daughter. Kartabrata entered the home of his wife’s son and family on May 23, 2019 as the family was preparing to move to Mississippi. According to the arrest affidavit, the family had recently sold their home and were packing up belongings. (credit: Facebook) A 9-year-old boy watched as Kartabrata shot and killed his mother and father. He then chased and shot the 11-year-old. The grandmother of the children saved herself by jumping out of a second-story window while the boy escaped and ran for help. (credit: CBS) The felony menacing charge was for the boy who escaped the shooting.

