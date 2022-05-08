ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, CO

Kendrick Castillo remembered 3 years later

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — For John and Maria Castillo, a windy day at the site where their son is buried brings them close. “You know, I used to tell Maria when we come out here, I feel Kendrick in the wind. But he must be really with us today because you...

Bustaman Kartabrata Sentenced To Life In Prison For Killing Three Family Members

DENVER (CBS4) – During a sentencing hearing on May 6, 2022, Bustaman Kartabrata was given one life sentence in the Colorado Department of Corrections for each of three 1st Degree Murder counts, plus another 3-years for felony menacing. Bustaman Kartabrata (credit: Denver Police) In April 2022, a jury deliberated for just over three hours before finding Kartabarta, 62, guilty of three counts of first-degree murder for the 2019 killings of Joseph McDaniels, Althea McDaniels, and their eleven-year-old daughter. Kartabrata entered the home of his wife’s son and family on May 23, 2019 as the family was preparing to move to Mississippi. According to the arrest affidavit, the family had recently sold their home and were packing up belongings. (credit: Facebook) A 9-year-old boy watched as Kartabrata shot and killed his mother and father. He then chased and shot the 11-year-old. The grandmother of the children saved herself by jumping out of a second-story window while the boy escaped and ran for help. (credit: CBS) The felony menacing charge was for the boy who escaped the shooting.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Why a stuffed rat got a Denver firefighter suspended for 51 days

DENVER — In what could be one of the most unusual discipline cases ever among city employees, a Denver firefighter received substantial discipline over a stuffed rat placed near the sleeping quarters of another firefighter. The incident prompted an investigation by police and a review by prosecutors for witness...
DENVER, CO
Crimes of opportunity increase in Highlands Ranch

Images of suspected thieves and a getaway vehicle in Highlands Ranch and Parker.DCSO Twitter. (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) Crime is on the rise in Highlands Ranch, especially crimes of opportunity, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. The office reported total crime in the area increased by 7%, according to the county’s 2021 Statistics Summary.
HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO
