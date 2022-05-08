ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

ASU Baseball: Eighth inning rally propels Sun Devils over Utes

By Ricky Weipz
houseofsparky.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter putting up 19 runs in Friday night’s convincing route of Utah (25-19-1, 10-13 Pac-12), the Arizona State Sun Devils (22-25, 11-12) waited until there were two outs in the eighth to retake the lead in their 6-3 victory on Saturday. Cam Magee struck out swinging with Will...

The Oregonian

Oregon State Beavers earn No. 1 ranking in multiple college baseball polls, overtaking Tennessee Volunteers

The Oregon State Beavers’ impressive sweep over the rival Oregon Ducks has earned them a first. Actually, it’s earn them three firsts. The Beavers on Monday took over the No. 1 ranking in three of the six major college baseballs polls, ascending to the top spot for the first time since the 2019 season. They leapfrogged Tennessee (42-6), which had been a unanimous No. 1 for weeks before dropping two of three games at Kentucky over the weekend.
CORVALLIS, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oregon’s freefall continues with 3-0 loss to UC-San Diego

This very well could be rock bottom for this year’s Oregon Ducks baseball team. The good news, however, is that there’s nowhere to go but up. Unfortunately, the Ducks’ scoreless streak was extended to 18 innings as they lost 3-0 to UC-San Diego Tuesday night at PK Park. The loss was also Oregon’s sixth straight and now even making the post-season isn’t exactly a sure thing. The Ducks dropped to 28-20 overall. Somehow, someway, Oregon needs a victory in the worst way. The Ducks will immediately get another chance Wednesday afternoon with the series finale with the Tritons. In this first game with UCSD, the Tritons scored single runs in the fourth and fifth with an insurance run in the eighth with a home run from catcher Blake FitzGerald. Meanwhile, the Ducks couldn’t muster up any offense. They were held to just one hit, a Gavin Grant single in the sixth. The Tritons used four pitchers to hold the Oregon bats in check. The two teams will be at it once again Wednesday at 4 p.m. Neither team has named a starting pitcher.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Oregon Transfer Eric Williams Jr. Set for Two Visits

During his two seasons with the Ducks, Williams averaged a combined nine points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game. He played in 57 total games, and shot 35% from beyond three-point range and 38.3 % from the floor. Before suiting up for Dana Altman in 2020, he spent his...
EUGENE, OR
The Water Desk

At Peak of Its Wealth and Influence, Arizona’s Desert Civilization Confronts A Reckoning Over Water

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. – Tales of personal anguish are the typical start of serious articles about Arizona’s conspicuous confrontation with scarce water. The distraught Chino Valley homeowner buying water out of a truck because her well dried up. The Pinal farmer losing income because his water-starved fields lie fallow. The Phoenix golf course operator, burdened by high irrigation costs and declining revenue, selling out to a home developer.
ARIZONA STATE
The Oregonian

Oregon State pitching returns to dominance as Beavers blank Oregon 4-0, inch closer to Pac-12 baseball title

CORVALLIS – The Pac-12′s hottest pitching staff made sure to keep an off day to just that. One off day. Oregon State’s pitching trio of Jake Pfennigs, Braden Boisvert and Brock Townsend combined to scatter four hits, and two-run homers by Matthew Gretler and Jacob Melton provided ample offensive support as the No. 2 Beavers blanked Oregon 4-0 Sunday at Goss Stadium.
CORVALLIS, OR
KXAN

Texas softball beats Baylor, earns No. 3 seed in Big 12 tournament

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns softball team closed its Big 12 Conference regular season with a 6-0 win over the Baylor Bears on Sunday at Red and Charlene McCombs Field. With a 12-6 Big 12 record, the Longhorns have the No. 3 seed in the conference tournament and will take on Texas Tech in […]
AUSTIN, TX
