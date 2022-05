BIDWELL, Ohio — A Marauder only wears a single feather in his cap. So instead of adding another, it’s just time to change the old one with something new. The Meigs baseball team notched the program’s 11th league championship and repeated as champions for the third time in school history Friday with a 13-1 victory over host River Valley in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division matchup in Gallia County.

BIDWELL, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO