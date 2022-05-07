ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

SNL Tackles Possible Roe v. Wade Reversal With Trip to the Middle Ages

By Robert Clarke-Chan
TVLine
TVLine
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

NBC’s Saturday Night Live didn’t make it through the culture wars of the last 40 or so years by sticking its neck out for politics. But this week, the show’s cold open dove right into the furor over the potential state-by-state banning of abortion after the draft of a decision leaked from the Supreme Court.

Because Justice Samuel Alito pulled one of his arguments from a centuries-old British jurist who put women to death for witchcraft , the sketch is set in 13th-century England. The first odd thing is that the guest host — who rarely puts in an appearance during the cold open — is front and center. Of course, when you’ve got Benedict Cumberbatch as host, it’s a bad idea to do a British-accented sketch without him, so it was probably an easy call to make.

Joined by Andrew Dismukes and James Austin Johnson as fellow lawmakers, the trio navigate the choppy waters of the abortion debate while also lauding how progressive they are for the year 1235 – they poop in a hole that dumps into the moat, left-handed children are thrown into the river, and people are punished by sailing them off the edge of the world to be eaten by one of the four giant turtles holding up the Earth.

Things get spicier when Cecily Strong shows up. A few months back, Strong was responsible for one of the sharpest segments the show has put up in years – using the metaphor of clowns to talk about her own abortion. After Kate McKinnon gets an applause break when she enters, “An ogre!” cries Cumberbatch. “No no. Just a woman in her thirties.”

All in all, it seemed like a pretty lousy time to be alive. Maybe just a bit worse than our time? At least we have a better Plan B. (Or is that Plan Bee?)

Watch the clip by pressing PLAY above, then grade the episode!

More from TVLine
Best of TVLine

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Magnum P.I. Finale: What Did 'Miggy' Share, as Series Awaits Renewal?

Click here to read the full article. The following contains spoilers from the May 6 finale of CBS‘ Magnum P.I. As CBS’ Magnum P.I. closed out its fourth season — and with a renewal yet to be formally announced— could that very final moment between Thomas and Juliet have been… “a kiss before goodbye-ing”? Friday’s finale opened with Higgins once again considering her feelings for Thomas, and the advice she had gotten Dr. Ogawa, before marching over to Magnum’s in the morning to say her peace…. that is, until she saw Thomas’ ex-girlfriend, Lia, emerge from the bedroom. Waylaid by the unexpected...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Dave Chappelle Assaulted on Stage During Netflix Comedy Festival

Click here to read the full article. Comedian Dave Chappelle was assaulted by an audience member on Tuesday night while performing at the Netflix Is a Joke comedy festival at the Hollywood Bowl. According to attendees at the show, as well as video footage from Chappelle’s stand-up set, a man came on stage and rushed at Chappelle during his performance and tackled him to the floor, before getting apprehended by venue security. The Los Angeles Police Department later told NBC News Los Angeles that the man was armed with a replica gun that featured an ejectable knife blade; it’s not currently...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TVLine

This Is Us' Jon Huertas Reaches Out to Fans After Miguel-Centric Episode: 'Now That You Know the Full Picture…'

Click here to read the full article. This Is Us‘ fourth-to-last episode gave the story of Miguel Rivas a beginning, a middle and an end. The heart-wrenching hour revealed that Rebecca, who is deep in the throes of Alzheimer’s Disease, ultimately outlives her second husband, who succumbs to heart failure in the not-too-distant future. (For Kim Roots’ complete recap, click here.) Immediately following the episode, series star Jon Huertas, who was introduced as Miguel in Episode 2 of the acclaimed NBC drama, released a statement regarding the fate of his polarizing character. “It’s been my absolute honor to be part of the...
TV SERIES
CBS News

Senator Amy Klobuchar on leaked Roe v. Wade draft opinion: "Complete chaos if this goes through"

The bombshell draft opinion published by Politico on Monday that indicates a majority of Supreme Court justices appear ready to overturn Roe v. Wade — the landmark decision establishing the right to an abortion — set off late-night reactions from both Republican and Democratic lawmakers. One of those lawmakers is Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, who told "CBS Mornings" on Tuesday that there would be "complete chaos" if the court's final decision matched the draft opinion, which was written by Justice Samuel Alito.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samuel Johnson
Person
Samuel Alito
Person
Kate Mckinnon
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
Person
Cecily Strong
Entertainment Weekly

Saturday Night Live returns to medieval times to tackle Roe v. Wade (and Depp v. Heard)

Saturday Night Live returned to 13th century England in the May 7 cold open to tackle the Supreme Court document leak signaling Roe v. Wade's reversal. Host Benedict Cumberbatch and cast members Andrew Dismukes and James Austin Johnson play lawmakers responsible for a treatise referenced by Justice Samuel Alito in the leaked draft. "While I was cleaning the hole on the side of the castle where we poop and then it falls through the sky into a moat of human feces, I started to think about abortion," Cumberbatch says. "Don't you think we ought to make a law against that?"
CONGRESS & COURTS
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Believes Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Headed For A Divorce: 'It'll End Bad'

Donald Trump didn't hold back when asked his opinions on the royal family during a sit down for Piers Morgan Uncensored. While chatting with the titular host for an interview that airs on Monday, April 25, the former president took aim at Meghan Markle, insisting he hasn't been "a fan" of hers "from the beginning" because of how she treats Prince Harry."Poor Harry is being led around by his nose," he told Piers Morgan. "And I think he’s an embarrassment." Trump also believes that the parents-of-two's dynamic will eventually lead to irreparable marital strife. "I want to know what’s going...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Middle Ages#Snl#Nbc#The Supreme Court#British
Variety

Paxton Smith, High School Valedictorian Whose Abortion Rights Speech Went Viral, on Roe v. Wade News

Click here to read the full article. Paxton Smith electrified abortion rights advocates when she used her 2021 high school graduation speech to decry wide-ranging abortion restrictions that were being pushed by Texas lawmakers. The valedictorian’s remarks, in which she told the audience that “there is a war on my body and a war on my rights,” quickly went viral, making Smith one of the youngest faces and most influential voices of the movement. Now, the conflict that Smith described has entered a new phase after Politico broke the news this week that the Supreme Court has prepared a majority draft...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
TVLine

SVU Recap: Stabler Finally Met Benson's Son, Noah — How'd It Go?

Click here to read the full article. The two most important men in Olivia Benson’s life officially met in Thursday’s Law & Order: SVU. Benson’s son, Noah, was introduced to her former police department partner, Elliot Stabler, for the first time after Mother’s Day brunch. Noah gave his mom a collage of photos of the two of them together, a gift that brought her to happy tears. And after they left the restaurant, they ran into Stabler, holding a bouquet of flowers, on the street. “Happy Mother’s Day. You look great,” he told Olivia. He said he and the kids were headed to...
TV & VIDEOS
Washington Examiner

Overturning Roe v. Wade would be neither radical nor conservative. It’s just the right thing to do

[This article has been published in Restoring America to highlight how a proper interpretation of the Constitution requires the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade.]. In a New York Times column published Tuesday, Bret Stephens argued that while Roe v. Wade was “ill-judged” when decided in 1973, overruling it today would be “a radical, not conservative, choice.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
TVLine

Mike Hagerty, Longtime Character Actor and Friends' Mr. Treeger, Dead at 67

Click here to read the full article. Character actor Mike Hagerty, who most recently starred opposite Bridget Everett on the HBO comedy Somebody Somewhere, has died at the age of 67. A cause of death has not been disclosed. “With great sadness, the family of Michael G. Hagerty announced his death yesterday in Los Angeles,” Everett shared on Instagram Friday. “A beloved character actor, his love of his hometown of Chicago and his family were the cornerstones of his life. Mike, a devoted husband, is survived by his wife Mary Kathryn, his sister Mary Ann Hagerty [and] her wife Kathleen...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TVLine

Outlander Casts Lost in Space Actor as William Ransom, Jamie's Adult Son

Click here to read the full article. Outlander fans, meet the grown-up version of William Ransom, the ninth Earl of Ellesmere and James Alexander Macolm MacKenzie Fraser’s secret son. Charles Vandervaart (Lost in Space) has joined the cast of the Starz historical drama, TVLine has learned. He will play the adult version of the child Jamie fathered in Season 3 with Geneva Dunsany. As viewers will recall, Lord John agreed to raise William, who became his stepfather, as his own after Geneva’s death. William appeared as a young boy in Season 4, when Lord John brought his son to visit Jamie...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Legacies Recap: Who Said Goodbye? Who Dropped the L-Bomb? And Whose Days Are Seriously Numbered?

Click here to read the full article. Just when I thought I finally understood the inner workings of Legacies‘ Underworld, Hope decided to go and change the rules. Typical Mikaelson. After bringing Landon up to speed (“Whoa, wait, there are gods now?!”) atop Thursday’s episode, Hope laid out her plan to kill the Ferryman, something Landon was big-time against. “People come to Limbo to learn lessons, not to repeat the same mistake,” he told her, conveniently forgetting that repeating mistakes is Hope’s family’s favorite pastime. Cut to Hope killing the Ferryman with his own scythe. Real cold. The next phase of Hope’s...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Station 19 Tees Up the Mother of All Reunions as Andy Fights for Her Life

Click here to read the full article. Station 19’s Andy won’t only have her firehouse family in her corner as she enters a plea in the manslaughter case against her in Thursday’s episode (8/7c on ABC). As you’ll see in the exclusive sneak-peek video above, a certain someone else is eager to stand by her, too, in her hour of need. As the clip begins, Herrera’s ex-husband Sullivan and their co-worker Vic try to give the bum’s rush to the reporter who’s shown up at the station. Only, as the stranger — to them, anyway — is quick to reveal,...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

TVLine Items: GoT Vet Is Garner's Hubby, DeBose to Host Tonys and More

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Garner has found her missing TV spouse: Game of Thrones vet Nikolaj Coster-Waldau will star opposite Garner in the Apple TV+ limited series The Last Thing He Told Me, TVLine has learned. Based on the novel by Laura Dave, the drama follows Hannah (played by Garner), “a woman who forms an unexpected relationship with her 16-year-old stepdaughter Bailey (Angourie Rice) while searching for the truth about why her husband (Coster-Waldau) has mysteriously disappeared,” per the official synopsis. Dave and her husband Josh Singer (Fringe) co-created the adaptation and serve as executive producers alongside Garner...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

First Kill Lands Release Date at Netflix — Get First Look at YA Vampire Series

Click here to read the full article. Here’s something to sink your teeth into: Netflix’s YA vampire-hunter story First Kill will make its debut this summer. The streamer announced Thursday that the upcoming series — based on a short story from New York Times bestselling author Victoria “V. E.” Schwab — will premiere Friday, June 10 with all eight episodes. When it’s time for teenage vampire Juliette (played by Sarah Catherine Hook) to make her first kill so she can take her place among a powerful vampire family, she “sets her sights on a new girl in town named Calliope (Imani Lewis),”...
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine

42K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy