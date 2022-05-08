ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Driver slams into 11 vehicles in shopping center parking lot

OREGON CITY, Ore. ( KOIN ) — A driver suspected of being under the influence smashed into 11 parked vehicles at a shopping center on Thursday night, according to police in Oregon City, Oregon.

The driver’s vehicle, a work truck, rammed into the 11 other cars in the parking area of the Southridge Shopping Center at around 5:30 p.m. The Oregon City Police Department shared a video of the incident which shows the truck crashing into a parked car before backing up and hitting at least two more cars. From there, the driver pulled forward and sped into more more parked vehicles.

The truck came to a stop after jumping a curb.

In addition to the parked cars, the driver did damage to two businesses, police said on Facebook.

Airbnb host shot, man arrested

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crashes.

“We are thankful that no one else was injured,” police wrote.

The suspect has been charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless endangering and reckless driving.

