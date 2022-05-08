UFC 274: Pros react to Charles Oliveira submitting Justin Gaethje in wild fight

Obvious title implications mark their encounter, even though the buzz surrounding it may be minimal. Jan Blachowicz will face Aleksandar Rakic in the UFC on ESPN 36 main event this Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, where the victor could emerge as the next No. 1 contender in the Ultimate Fighting Championship light heavyweight division. Blachowicz has rattled off five wins across his past six appearances. However, the former champion finds himself on the rebound after he submitted to a rear-naked choke from Glover Teixeira and surrendered his light heavyweight title in the second round of their UFC 267 headliner on Oct. 30. Rakic, meanwhile, enters the cage on the strength of back-to-back victories. He has not competed since he took a unanimous decision from Thiago Santos at UFC 259 in March 2021.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO