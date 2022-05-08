ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

UFC 274: Pros react to Charles Oliveira submitting Justin Gaethje in wild fight

By Thomas Albano
FanSided
FanSided
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt lasted less than five minutes, and he doesn’t walk out champion, but Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje brought action in their UFC 274 main event. He didn’t walk out the champion, but Charles Oliveira gets to walk out with another chance to win the UFC lightweight title back following his...

fansided.com

Comments / 0

Related
bjpenndotcom

Dana White reveals Joe Rogan told him not to rebook a fight between Islam Makhachev and Beneil Dariush following UFC 274

UFC president Dana White has said Joe Rogan told him not to rebook Islam Makhachev vs Beneil Dariush following UFC 274. In the wake of last Saturday’s pay-per-view, Dana White has a lot to figure out when it comes to the lightweight division. Charles Oliveira is no longer the champion, Michael Chandler is coming off the back of a big win and there are many, many other contenders just waiting to discover what their fate is going to be in the division.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Nate Diaz shares his thoughts on a potential fight with Charles Oliveira: “Just for the record I’d choke Oliveira easy”

UFC fan favourite Nate Diaz believes he’d be able to choke Charles Oliveira out if the two ever fought. One thing we all know to be true about Nate Diaz is that he knows how to make some noise on social media. Whether it be through calling out other fighters or just saying something outlandish, the veteran has the ability to get the entire mixed martial arts world talking about him – as we’re doing right now.
UFC
mmanews.com

Joe Rogan Told Dana White Not To Book Makhachev vs. Dariush Next

Joe Rogan doesn’t think Dana White should book Islam Makhachev vs. Beniel Dariush after UFC 274. UFC 274 went down live on pay-per-view (PPV) this past weekend from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. The event featured several bouts that were key to the landscape of the lightweight division.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Khabib Nurmagomedov
Person
Justin Gaethje
Person
Renato Moicano
Person
Michael Chandler
Person
Tony Ferguson
Person
Vince Morales
Person
Thiago Moisés
Person
Charles Oliveira
Person
Kay Hansen
Person
Dustin Poirier
Person
Belal Muhammad
Person
Lando Vannata
bjpenndotcom

Tony Ferguson responds after Dustin Poirier claims he’s “better than these guys” following UFC 274

UFC lightweight Tony Ferguson has hit back at Dustin Poirier after he claimed he was ‘better’ than the 155ers on display at UFC 274. Last Saturday night at UFC 274, Tony Ferguson fell to a devastating knockout defeat at the hands of Michael Chandler. While he was able to have some success in the first round, it’s the kind of loss that had many wondering whether or not he should consider walking away from mixed martial arts – at least for the time being.
UFC
411mania.com

411 Ground and Pound MMA Podcast: UFC 274 Review

UFC 274 review (4:33) UFC on ESPN 36 preview (1:31:05) Volkanovski vs. Holloway for UFC 276 (1:47:17) Dana White still doesn’t get boxing (1:53:15) You can subscribe and listen to the 411 Ground and Pound MMA Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms:. *...
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Conor McGregor responds after Charles Oliveira insinuates he could finish him and Nate Diaz in the same night

Conor McGregor is responding after Charles Oliveira insinuated he could finish both him and Nate Diaz in the same night. It was at UFC 274 this past Saturday night that we saw Charles Oliveira (33-8 MMA) take a huge leap forward in his UFC run after defeating Justin Gaethje (23-4 MMA) in the main event. It should be noted that Oliveira was stripped of his lightweight world title after missing weight ahead of his fight with Gaethje, leaving the lightweight title vacant.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Title Fight#Combat
theScore

Gustafsson-Krylov added to UFC London

Alexander Gustafsson will step into the Octagon for the first time in almost two years July 23. The former UFC title challenger is scheduled to face Nikita Krylov in his return to light heavyweight at UFC London, the promotion announced Wednesday. Gustafsson was last in action in July 2020 when...
UFC
Yardbarker

By The Numbers: Jan Blachowicz vs. Aleksandar Rakic

Obvious title implications mark their encounter, even though the buzz surrounding it may be minimal. Jan Blachowicz will face Aleksandar Rakic in the UFC on ESPN 36 main event this Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, where the victor could emerge as the next No. 1 contender in the Ultimate Fighting Championship light heavyweight division. Blachowicz has rattled off five wins across his past six appearances. However, the former champion finds himself on the rebound after he submitted to a rear-naked choke from Glover Teixeira and surrendered his light heavyweight title in the second round of their UFC 267 headliner on Oct. 30. Rakic, meanwhile, enters the cage on the strength of back-to-back victories. He has not competed since he took a unanimous decision from Thiago Santos at UFC 259 in March 2021.
UFC
Yardbarker

Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon rebooked for UFC on ESPN 37 in Austin

Donald Cerrone and Joe Lauzon will get their chance to fight — only it will be a little more than a month later than originally anticipated. The lightweight clash has been rescheduled for UFC on ESPN 37 in Austin, Texas, on June 18. ESPN was first to report the new date. Cerrone vs. Lauzon was originally set for UFC 274 before a non-COVID related illness — believed to be food poisoning — forced “Cowboy” to withdraw just hours before the bout.
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

FanSided

252K+
Followers
473K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy