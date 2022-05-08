Two Spearfish gymnasts heading to nationals

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A vote to make boys volleyball an officially sanctioned high school sport in Minnesota has failed. The Minnesota State High School League Representative Assembly held a vote Tuesday morning. The proposal needed 32 yes votes (or a two-thirds majority) to pass, but received 31. There were 17 no votes. A similar vote last year failed by only two votes. Most members supported the change but there were questions about logistics. MSHSL executive director Erich Martens said a lack of resources was one of the reasons behind the no votes. Representatives also discussed that there could be pressure on smaller...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO