Two Spearfish gymnasts heading to nationals

There is a history of competing at the highest level at the Bismarck Gymnastics Academy, but it’s been a few years since a gymnast has competed at nationals. Ellie DeForest changed that, and for her coaches, it’s been a long time coming. On any random weekday, you can walk into BGA and find some of […]
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Area girls golfers made their way to Custer for the annual Black Hills Conference Tournament on Monday. The players delivered with some strong performances on the Rocky Knolls Course.
CUSTER — The Spearfish High School girls’ golf team repeated as Black Hills Conference champions Monday at the Rocky Knolls Golf Course, in Custer. “it was a good feeling to defend the title. This was a goal of ours even before last season ended. We had some good individual performances in both the varsity and JV division,” said Eric Ligtenberg, the Spearfish golf coach.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rush hosted Utah for game 3 of their second round playoff series Monday night. The Grizzlies earned a 6-2 victory to take a 3-0 series lead. Game 4 will be played Tuesday night at 7:05 at the Monument Ice Arena.
I write many stories about entrepreneurs, business leaders, and billionaires. But very rarely do I see a billionaire say they "want to die broke." However, that is what Sioux Falls billionaire T. Denny Sanford has said. Sanford is worth $3.4 billion and wants to give it all away.
Historic storms have pummeled parts of the U.S. with blizzards, record-breaking hail and tornadoes, causing widespread damage across the central and southern states. Montana and North Dakota were slammed by the spring snowstorm, which featured 60mph winds and whiteout conditions with up to 47 inches of snow. The winter storm...
Are you a 'Redneck?' I guess to some people, all of us in South Dakota are rednecks. If one were to use the Jeff Foxworthy Scale of Redneckeness, I have, in fact, been too drunk to fish. So by definition, I am a redneck. And so are many people I know.
Lindsay Macy knows how to see and develop hockey talent. I recall chatting with her at a high school holiday tournament a couple of years ago watching her alma mater Owatonna play. She analyzed plays and players as we talked about her hockey development school in Idaho. After a successful...
Story by Mid-Plains Community College Communications. Four members of the Mid-Plains Community College Rodeo Team have punched their tickets for the College National Finals Rodeo. They are: Jacob Haren in the tie-down roping and team roping; Jentri Hurlburt and Barrett Schlieker in the team roping and Koby Jacobson in the...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A vote to make boys volleyball an officially sanctioned high school sport in Minnesota has failed.
The Minnesota State High School League Representative Assembly held a vote Tuesday morning. The proposal needed 32 yes votes (or a two-thirds majority) to pass, but received 31. There were 17 no votes. A similar vote last year failed by only two votes.
Most members supported the change but there were questions about logistics.
MSHSL executive director Erich Martens said a lack of resources was one of the reasons behind the no votes. Representatives also discussed that there could be pressure on smaller...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The beginning of April we announced the winner of the 2022 KELOLAND Remarkable Women. Today, Julia Orrock from Rapid City was presented with a $1,000 check for her to donate to a charity of her choice. Orrock chose the Speak Network, which is a...
BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After playing basketball for just one year at Buhl High School, Cade DeBoard is leaving his mark. DeBoard, who moved up from Utah for his senior season, signed with Northland Community and Technical College in Thief River Falls, Minnesota. The Pioneers saw DeBoard’s recruiting profile and offered him a spot on their roster.
Montana’s Vintage Neon Signs—an Endangered Species
It started with a random photo of the Top Notch Lunch sign in Great Falls. Originally an ice cream parlor, the sign was added in 1938 when the place became a diner. As I sat in a booth near the back of the cafe, enjoying a sloppy joe that was too big to pick up, I knew this sign was just the beginning.
...
MINOT, N.D. -- The Minot Minotauros introduced the two newest members of the team’s coaching staff in a press conference over Zoom on Tuesday. Connor Mauro joins the team with four years of coaching experience, while the assistant coach position is Kyle Sharkey’s first behind the bench. “I’ve...
Editor’s note: This article was produced through a partnership between South Dakota News Watch and the Solutions Journalism Network, a national non-profit group that supports rigorous journalism about responses to problems. This is Part 1 of a two-part series; Part 2 publishes May 10, 2022. So far, most of...
SCOTTSBLUFF — The players for the East and West teams for the West Nebraska All-Star Football and Volleyball Games have been announced. Selected athletes were nominated by their respective high school coaches and selected by the 2022 All-Star coaching staff to participate. The 2022 West Nebraska All-Star games will be played on Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Scottsbluff.
ALAMOSA – Alamosa High School senior Hayden Shawcroft has decided where he will continue his academic and athletic careers as he signed a national letter of intent to play football at the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology. “They have a good engineering program there,” Shawcroft said. “I’m...
OGALLALA – The Sidney Red Raider boys track team won five events and took second in seven others to run away with the team title in the B-6 Track and Field Meet in Ogallala on Tuesday. The Raiders 124 team points outdistanced Lexington, who finished the day with 92 points.
Pueblo-area high schools will be well-represented at the Class 4A and 3A state high school girls tennis championships this week. No less than 32 players from four Pueblo high schools will play in the state events, which run Thursday through Saturday. The Class 4A state tournament will be held at...
Comments / 0