Marshals lose fifth straight in return to Summit Arena

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rush hosted Utah for game 3 of their second round playoff series Monday night. The Grizzlies earned a 6-2 victory to take a 3-0 series lead. Game 4 will be played Tuesday night at 7:05 at the Monument Ice Arena.
Watertown High School’s boys and girls may not have enough pieces to challenge for team titles, but still should make plenty of noise on Saturday in the 2022 Eastern South Dakota Conference track and field meet at Yankton. The nine-team meet opens with field events at 11:30 a.m. and...
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Area girls golfers made their way to Custer for the annual Black Hills Conference Tournament on Monday. The players delivered with some strong performances on the Rocky Knolls Course.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rush hosted Utah for game four of their second round playoff series Tuesday night. Logan Nelson registered a hat trick as Rapid City prevailed 6-5 in overtime. The Grizzlies still lead the best of seven series 3-1. The two teams will meet up for game five Wednesday night at the Monument Ice Arena.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, May 9. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. First responders in Yankton were kept busy over the weekend with 3 incidents within 24 hours. The Yankton Fire Department says...
Former Normandy High School and current Link Year Prep hoopster Omarion Henry is the third prospect to sign on the dotted line and join the University of New Orleans men’s basketball team for the 2022-2023 season.
BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After playing basketball for just one year at Buhl High School, Cade DeBoard is leaving his mark. DeBoard, who moved up from Utah for his senior season, signed with Northland Community and Technical College in Thief River Falls, Minnesota. The Pioneers saw DeBoard’s recruiting profile and offered him a spot on their roster.
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Huskers finish off the regular season in style with a 5-4 walk-off win against Indiana. In a game where Nebraska was hitting several balls over the fence, it came down to a Mya Felder single in the eighth inning to clinch the win. Big Red...
HURON - Jadon Lindner and Zandar Binde combined to win the third flight doubles championship and lead Watertown to a fifth-place finish Tuesday in the Eastern South Dakota Conference boys tennis tournament.
Yankton topped the nine-team field with 335.5 points, followed by Mitchell at 319, Aberdeen Central 160, Brandon Valley 134.5, Watertown 124,...
CUSTER — The Spearfish High School girls’ golf team repeated as Black Hills Conference champions Monday at the Rocky Knolls Golf Course, in Custer. “it was a good feeling to defend the title. This was a goal of ours even before last season ended. We had some good individual performances in both the varsity and JV division,” said Eric Ligtenberg, the Spearfish golf coach.
PENSACOLA, Fla. – The No. 1-ranked Indiana Tech men’s lacrosse team defeated No. 8-ranked Benedictine College 20-14 in the quarterfinals of the NAIA National Invitational Wednesday afternoon at Ashton Brosnaham Athletic Park. The victory extends their winning streak to 17 games. Andrew Ryan led the way with six goals and a career-best four assists while Samuel Bodley had two […]
