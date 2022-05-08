ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Marshals lose fifth straight in return to Summit Arena

By Ben Burns
kotatv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In their first home game in nearly a...

www.kotatv.com

Comments / 1

Related
KEVN

Rush drops game 3 to Utah

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rush hosted Utah for game 3 of their second round playoff series Monday night. The Grizzlies earned a 6-2 victory to take a 3-0 series lead. Game 4 will be played Tuesday night at 7:05 at the Monument Ice Arena.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Girls golfers meet up in Custer for BHC Tournament

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Area girls golfers made their way to Custer for the annual Black Hills Conference Tournament on Monday. The players delivered with some strong performances on the Rocky Knolls Course.
CUSTER, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rapid City, SD
Rapid City, SD
Sports
KEVN

Rush wins game 4 in OT

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rush hosted Utah for game four of their second round playoff series Tuesday night. Logan Nelson registered a hat trick as Rapid City prevailed 6-5 in overtime. The Grizzlies still lead the best of seven series 3-1. The two teams will meet up for game five Wednesday night at the Monument Ice Arena.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Yankton fires; bison calves at Blue Mounds State Park

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, May 9. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. First responders in Yankton were kept busy over the weekend with 3 incidents within 24 hours. The Yankton Fire Department says...
YANKTON, SD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Burns
KEYC

Buhl basketball player signs with Northland

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After playing basketball for just one year at Buhl High School, Cade DeBoard is leaving his mark. DeBoard, who moved up from Utah for his senior season, signed with Northland Community and Technical College in Thief River Falls, Minnesota. The Pioneers saw DeBoard’s recruiting profile and offered him a spot on their roster.
BUHL, ID
Black Hills Pioneer

Spearfish golfers capture BHC championship

CUSTER — The Spearfish High School girls’ golf team repeated as Black Hills Conference champions Monday at the Rocky Knolls Golf Course, in Custer. “it was a good feeling to defend the title. This was a goal of ours even before last season ended. We had some good individual performances in both the varsity and JV division,” said Eric Ligtenberg, the Spearfish golf coach.
SPEARFISH, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kelly Cup#S D#Heartbreaker#Summit Arena#The Rapid City Marshals#The Rapid City Rush
WANE 15

Indiana Tech advances at NAIA National Invitational

PENSACOLA, Fla. – The No. 1-ranked Indiana Tech men’s lacrosse team defeated No. 8-ranked Benedictine College 20-14 in the quarterfinals of the NAIA National Invitational Wednesday afternoon at Ashton Brosnaham Athletic Park. The victory extends their winning streak to 17 games. Andrew Ryan led the way with six goals and a career-best four assists while Samuel Bodley had two […]
FORT WAYNE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy