Marshals lose fifth straight in return to Summit Arena

CUSTER — The Spearfish High School girls’ golf team repeated as Black Hills Conference champions Monday at the Rocky Knolls Golf Course, in Custer. “it was a good feeling to defend the title. This was a goal of ours even before last season ended. We had some good individual performances in both the varsity and JV division,” said Eric Ligtenberg, the Spearfish golf coach.

SPEARFISH, SD ・ 4 HOURS AGO