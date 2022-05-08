Carrie Underwood Rocks Revenge Anthems & Soulful Gospel In The Same Show

Photo: Getty Images

Carrie Underwood rocked the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, taking the stage at the 2022 iHeartCountry Festival presented by Capital One . The iconic artist proved that she can do everything from smashing headlights to taking the crowd to church during a single set. Underwood kicked it off with a couple throwbacks, starting with “Church Bells,” one of the biggest hits from her 2015 album, Storyteller , and heading into “Good Girl,” from 2012’s Blown Away .

Underwood, who is in the midst of her breathtaking Las Vegas Residency , also performed her powerful Vegas-inspired anthem, “Last Name.” From 2007’s Carnival Ride , the song sees Underwood recount the things she did after a “crazy” night without knowing a man’s name: “ I don't even know his last name/ Oh, my momma would be so ashamed/ It started off ‘hey cutie, where you from?’ Then it turned into ‘oh no! What have I done?’/ And I don't even know his last name.”

With more than 15 years of hit songs under her belt, the American Idol alum spanned her career with renditions of “Jesus Take The Wheel” (which she expertly transitioned into “How Great Thou Art”) and “Ghost Story,” the first hit from her highly-anticipated upcoming album. Underwood is set to release Denim And Rhinestones on June 10, and so far, she’s debuted three songs from the upcoming project: “Ghost Story,” the title track and “ Crazy Angels .”

“We have a lot of songs that could be kind of considered ‘throwback’ type songs, but they sound so super fresh,” Underwood previously explained of her upcoming project. These are just influences that are in me and work their way out, and I just decided this time not to get in my way. I feel like this one ended up being a bigger reflection of me as a person, as an artist. I grew up listening to so many different kinds of music. I feel like that is extremely evident in this body of work. …I really just wanted to make an album that just felt like fun.”

Underwood recently premiered her eerie “Ghost Story” music video, haunting her ex’s every move as he struggles with regret of letting her go. Underwood described “Ghost Story” as “a really powerful revenge song… But this time instead of smashing his headlights with a baseball bat, she’s just going to haunt his every waking moment. She’s not just the one that got away, but she’s the one that he cannot forget .”

However, Underwood didn’t let her performance without a headlight-smashing revenge anthem. She wrapped her set with her iconic hit song from her debut full-length album “Before He Cheats” — and it was powerful enough to leave any cheating ex boyfriend shaking in his cowboy boots: “'Cause I dug my key into the side of his pretty little souped-up four-wheel drive/ Carved my name into his leather seats/ I took a Louisville slugger to both headlights/ I slashed a hole in all four tires/ Maybe next time he'll think before he cheats.”